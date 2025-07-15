Is Uganda losing the battle against counterfeit merchandise?

Uganda is quietly fighting a war, much more deadly than bombs and guns. It is a war against the flood of counterfeit goods that are killing people and crippling its economy. From fake medicines and toxic cosmetics to diluted alcohol and substandard agricultural products, counterfeiters have turned the marketplace a risky area, putting both lives and livelihoods at risk.

Steven Asiimwe, the chief executive officer of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), describes a crisis that has evolved beyond simple fake labels to real, harmful products.

New Content Item (1)

“You will find a bottle of Johnnie Walker — the seal, the packaging, everything looks real. But what is inside could be poison,” he warns. “These mafias have become sophisticated, using advanced printing and packaging to fool unsuspecting consumers in villages and towns. They rarely target the wealthy. It is the poor who suffer most,” he said recently while addressing the media in Kampala.

In its Annual Report 2022/23, the Uganda National Bureau of Standards said more than half of the manufactured goods on the Ugandan market are substandard, having increased from 49 percent in the 2020/21 financial year to 58 percent by June 2023.

According to a report from the Economic Policy Research Centre, the prevalence of counterfeits and the proliferation of substandard competitors could be one of the reasons why, despite the impressive entrepreneurial ranking, Ugandan businesses struggle to flourish. Yet, counterfeits and substandard goods persist because they are profitable in the short term.

The impact of these counterfeit goods is devastating. According to the World Health Organisation, fake anti-malaria drugs alone kill up to 1 million people across Africa each year, most of them women and children. In Uganda, rising cancer cases, nearly 21,000 deaths annually, are increasingly linked to counterfeit foods and cosmetics containing mercury, lead, and other toxins, some of which have been banned in many countries, but find their way into Uganda’s shops, only to be consumed by unsuspecting people. The result: They could be digging their graves as they open doors for cancer and other deadly ailments to access their bodies.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among said fake products are killing Ugandans during a discussion on the Bill to fight counterfeits in Parliament last year.

“It is out of counterfeit products that people get sick, and this explains the rise in cancer cases in the country and the accidents on our roads, which can be attributed to the quality of tyres, brake pads, and fuel,” she said.

“You find people who are selling genuine things having to contend with others selling dangerous counterfeits at a cheaper price, causing tax distortions but also bringing unfair competition against the genuine manufacturers,” Among said.

New Content Item (1)

Uganda’s economy is also taking a massive hit. Fake tick medicines are killing livestock, lowering milk and meat quality. Contaminated grains and food products have caused Uganda’s exports to be rejected in key markets like the EU and Kenya. Last year, over 50 truckloads of maize were rejected by South Sudan due to poor quality and the presence of aflatoxins. In the alcohol industry, over half of all consumed drinks are now illicit, costing the country an estimated Shs3 trillion annually.

Why does this crisis persist? Experts say the answer is simple: weak enforcement. The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), charged with protecting consumers, has fewer than 100 inspectors to monitor the entire country. Outdated testing labs, porous borders, and widespread corruption make matters worse. Even the security stamps meant to identify genuine products are easy to forge, according to industry players.

The UNBS inaugurated a new board, the 10th National Standards Council (NSC), with its major task being the strengthening of the country's quality infrastructure, boosting quality standards, and supporting trade. The Minister of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, Francis Mwebesa, urged the new board to prioritise improving the quality of locally manufactured goods and protecting the public from substandard products.

New Content Item (1)

Fred Muwema, the chairman of the Anti-Counterfeit Network, says the economic damage is staggering. Counterfeiters drain over Shs6 trillion from Uganda’s economy each year.

“You cannot build a strong economy on a foundation of fake goods,” he says. “We are choking legitimate businesses and endangering lives,” Muwema notes.

For years, experts have pushed for tougher laws. A proposed Anti-Counterfeit Bill, which has completed public consultations, now waits for Parliament’s first reading. If passed, the Bill could give authorities the tools they need to tackle the crisis head-on.

“Counterfeiting is not a driver of growth. It is a weapon of economic destruction,” Muwema warns. He points to Uganda’s goal of growing its economy to $50 billion, a dream that will remain out of reach if counterfeits continue to dominate the market.

Despite the odds, some progress is being made. UNBS has launched the Pre-shipment Verification of Conformity (PVoC) system to screen imports before they enter Uganda. Executive director James Kasigwa says this programme is designed to stop harmful goods at the source.

Meanwhile, the new UNBS board, led by James Kalibala, is embracing digital tools in the fight against fakes. Apps like BLEEP now allow consumers to verify products and report suspicious goods. Tamper-proof security tags and better tracking systems are also being deployed to tighten the noose on counterfeiters.

But technology alone is not enough. Muwema urges Ugandans to play their part. “When you go shopping, check the expiry dates. Verify the brands. Don’t just buy what is cheap, your life could depend on it.”

Ultimately, Uganda’s fight against counterfeits is a fight for its future. If left unchecked, fake goods will continue to rob the country of its health, its economy, and its dreams of prosperity.

Meanwhile, Uganda, through UNBS, garnered a triple victory in Continental and International standardisation leadership following recent elections by the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) held during the 31st ARSO General Assembly in Zanzibar from June 23rd to 27th, 2025.

The milestones achieved by Uganda underscore the confidence placed by ARSO Members in the leadership offered by UNBS at the policy and technical level within the Continent and the international level.

“Our key priority areas at the ISO council include diversity, digital transformation, and engagement with policymakers. We need to amplify the African voice at the international level and adopt a common African position on policy decisions,” said Eng. Kasigwa.

Kasigwa will need to do more than talk. Uganda’s endorsement for election to the ISO Council and the election to the ARSO Council and SMC provides a strategic platform to influence continental and international standardisation policies and standards that will benefit national and continental interests in line with Uganda’s and Africa’s development priorities.



