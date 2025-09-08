Jubilee chief: How acquisitions cut costs

What experiences or decisions have most shaped your career path so far?

I started my career in India with GE Capital International Services, which was largely into back-office operations for various insurance and financial services clients across the globe. Later, I moved to Prudential in India and then joined HSBC. When HSBC set up their insurance joint venture in India, I was the first member picked from the group.

I moved to Tanzania in 2014 and joined Alliance Life, before joining Jubilee Life Insurance Company in Tanzania as chief executive officer, leading the entity for about six years, and growing the company from a few million to Tshs12 billion. In Tanzania, much of this was from corporate business, since retail was not strong and bancassurance had not yet evolved.

In 2020, I moved to Uganda, but Covid-19 and related lock down had affected business.

The first thing we had to do was change the operating model. Life insurance was heavily dependent on physical files moving between departments, so we accelerated automation.



Penetration in Uganda is still below 1 percent. Why is it growing slowly?

When I joined, penetration was still less than 0.5 percent. Companies were not evolving with the right products. People related insurance to returns, yet insurance is not primarily about returns; it is a combination of risk protection and savings.

The challenge was to create products aligned with Ugandans’ aspirations, pensions, children’s education, and future savings. The saving culture here is weak compared to other countries like Japan, where people save before they spend.

During Covid-19, we digitised operations—scanned files, robotics, VPNs, cloud systems—and allowed staff to work from home. We also introduced flexibility in premium payments. If customers could not pay due to disruptions, we extended the grace period to keep their policies active.

We innovated products like Venture Plan, Smart Save Plan, and Jubilee Invest Plan. These combine insurance with investment, delivering returns of 13 percent for monthly payments and up to 21 percent for annual lump-sum premiums. This became our blue ocean strategy, differentiating us from competitors.

What advice would you give to a company joining the Ugandan insurance market?

Prioritise technology adoption, customer engagement, and product innovation tailored to local needs. Foster a savings culture and offer investment-linked insurance. Build strong distribution networks and comply with regulations. With oil and gas projects and other investments coming in, opportunities for insurance are growing.

Life insurance penetration remains low, currently below 0.5 percent. Some see this as a lack of opportunity, but I see tremendous potential with Uganda’s 46 million people. Life insurance isn’t statutory like motor or marine, so the need has to be created through awareness. During Covid-19, demand surged out of fear, but dropped again after vaccinations. That shows how perceptions affect uptake.

People need to understand that paying small premiums secures large covers worth hundreds of millions. Insurance is a risk mitigation tool, just like diversifying investments. Life is unpredictable, and preparation through insurance ensures families are protected from uncertainties.



What is your view about the recent mergers in the insurance market?

Mergers and acquisitions bring global expertise, systems, and innovation. For example, Jubilee partnered with Allianz and later Sanlam, combining expertise from East Africa, Germany, and South Africa. Consolidations also cut costs and create synergies, especially when merging life and health operations under one structure.



What lessons would you share with industry players?

Embrace agility, innovation, and transformation. Always put the customer first, listen to feedback, and continuously improve processes. We have systems to track and resolve complaints.

We have spent $19 million in business transformation over the last five years under an initiative called Changamka. With transformation, you don’t see returns overnight—you map the “as is” process against the “to be” process, remove non–value-added steps, and then results start to show.

In terms of solvency, we are operating above the minimum capital requirement of Shs4.5 billion. We are far ahead of that. Solvency is about asset and liability matching. Our assets must always be higher than our liabilities.

Our focus is sustainable growth. Some companies chase top-line growth but make losses at the bottom line. For us, profitability is crucial because it allows us to declare annual bonuses to policyholders. We have made profits, except for one year when the IFRS 17 accounting changes required tax provisions.



How do you handle the negative perception?

The negative perception that “insurers are thieves”—comes from cases of mis-selling or non-disclosure.

For example, a client once hid pre-existing conditions, died within two years, and relatives tried to backdate payments. Such cases create negativity. But at Jubilee, sales compliance is non-negotiable.

We emphasize zero tolerance for mis-selling and miscommunication. Agents who mislead clients are blacklisted.



What is the future of insurance in Uganda and how does it compare with other countries?

Competition will drive innovation. Companies that fail to innovate risk becoming obsolete, like Kodak or Motorola.



What would you describe as great milestones in the insurance industry in Uganda?

Great milestones include moving toward seamless, digital processes—customers receiving policy documents within 48 hours via email—and introducing innovative products, especially in pensions, such as our Income Drawdown plan. This allows customers withdrawing mid-term National Social Security Funds to invest them safely and receive regular payouts, diversifying their risk.

When I came in 2020, Jubilee’s Gross Written Premium (GWP) was Shs52 billion. By 2024, it had grown to Shs107 billion. Assets under management grew from about Shs140 billion to Shs280 billion in five years.

Any personal lessons?

My experience across the US, UK, India, Tanzania, and Uganda has taught me to unlearn, learn, and relearn.

Each culture is different. For example, UK applications disclose depression and even SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder), while in East Africa, such disclosures are rare. Adapting requires observation, cultural sensitivity, and knowledge transfer.