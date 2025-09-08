Kampala’s big business hubs

Kampala, Uganda’s lively capital, is a buzzing centre of business, with various districts and markets catering to all kinds of industries. From the bustling streets of Kikuubo to the thriving markets of Nakasero and Ndeeba, each area has carved out its niche.

By default, according to the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), these business hubs, which deal in the sale and offering of similar goods and services, were never allocated these places.

According to KCCA’s spokesperson, Mr Dan Nuweabiine KCCA, in an interview with BD Life, admitted: “This kind of organic setting has eased the collection of dues and taxes for KCCA, which has contributed to Uganda's economy.”

Kikuubo-ShauriYako

Kikuubo-ShauriYako alone commonly christened the Central Business District (CBD), is the heart of Kampala, hosting a surplus of more than 7,600 businesses, dealing in fast-moving consumer goods from wholesale to retail shops and street vendors. This bustling area is a one-stop destination for commerce, finance, and trade.

According to records from KCCA, Kampala is home to over 80,000 businesses. A significant portion of this commercial activity is concentrated in the Kikuubo Trading Centre, which alone hosts more than 200,000 traders.

According to KCCA, this parish referred to as Nakivubo-Shauliyako in Kampala central division, has over 7,600 businesses. Annually, they remit close to Shs2 billion in licences and Shs435m is collected in local service tax.

Retail businesses, totaling 5,545, are the most dominant type of business activity, contributing nearly Shs1.2 billion annually. These are followed by over 1,000 wholesale businesses contributing over half a Businesses in Kampala are subject to various taxes, like the 18 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) rate on certain transactions In addition to licences.

Mr Cliff Edyegu, KCCA’s manager of research and business analysis, tells BD Life: “When operating in Kibuubo Shauriyako, known for its dense concentration of wholesalers and retail outlets, and Nasser Road, famous for stationery businesses, we can strategically allocate our manpower and resources, confident that revenues will flow steadily from these specific hubs.”

The hubs

Besides Kikuubo-ShauriYako CBD, Kiseka market, is a haven for spare parts and plumbing equipment. Both business hubs located in the western part of the city are established as a go-to destination for spare parts, both new and used, plus anything to do with plumbing items. The market is a treasure trove for mechanics, artisans, and do-it-yourself enthusiasts, offering a wide range of products at competitive prices.

Another fascinating hub is the Nasser and Nkurumah Road area, which has become synonymous with printing and stationery, offering a vast array of services and products. From business cards to banners, and from paper to printing supplies, this market caters to the needs of businesses, students, and individuals alike.

During the political season, this place buzzes with activity, echoing with the constant hum of printing presses and the clatter of machines at work.

Nakasero

Nakasero is a hardware haven, known for its extensive range of hardware products, including building materials, tools, and equipment. This bustling market is a favourite among contractors, builders, and do-it-yourself enthusiasts, who flock there to source high-quality materials at competitive prices.

Looking for anything to do with phones and accessories? Mutaasa Kafeero building has got you covered. This hub offers a wide range of phones, accessories, and repair services, catering to the needs of Kampala's tech-savvy population.

Kampala Road

Kampala Road has become a key destination for anyone looking for electrical appliances and gadgets, offering everything from wiring and switches to full-scale equipment. This area is a one-stop destination for electricians, contractors, and businesses looking for electrical solutions.

Kiyembe

Kiyembe, which once had a large mango tree that provided shade to local tailors, has transformed into a hub of modern malls. Yet, the name and its reputation as a centre for textile and fashion businesses have endured.



“Kiyembe is a fashionista's paradise, offering a vast array of clothing and textiles. From traditional wear, buttons, sewing machines to modern fashion, this market caters to the needs of individuals, designers, and businesses alike,” Ms Hawa Mirembe a dealer in textiles, shared.

If you are looking for timber or any wood products, Ndeeba market is among the top destinations for timber and wood products, offering a wide range of materials and services. This market is a favourite among contractors, builders, and furniture makers.

Banda and Kyambogo

The Banda and Kyambogo areas have become major hubs for car sales, offering a wide range of vehicles, from new to used, and everything in between. These markets cater to the needs of individuals, businesses, and car dealerships alike.

Once a residential area for the high-class and diplomatic community, Nakasero and Kololo have undergone a significant transformation. Today, these areas are home to many banks, offices, and corporate institutions, reflecting the city's growing economy and business landscape.

Traders conduct business at the Kikuubo business hub downtown. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Banda has emerged as a major hub for furniture, offering a wide range of products, from home decor to office furniture. This market caters to the needs of individuals, businesses, and contractors alike.

Kampala's business landscape is a testament to the city's entrepreneurial spirit and diversity. Each business hub and market has carved out its niche, contributing to the city's economic growth and development. As the city continues to evolve, it's clear that these business districts will play a vital role in shaping its future.

Pros and cons

While this kind of arrangement is organic, there are many questions to ponder on why traders are attracted to these areas. Is it good for business evolution? Several business analysts and experts share mixed feelings.

When businesses dealing in the same products or services are located in proximity to each other, it can have a significant impact on consumers. For one, it saves them time and effort in searching for alternatives.

Imagine being able to compare different brands, products, or services all in one place – it is a shopper's paradise! This arrangement also fosters price competition, which means businesses are more likely to keep their prices competitive to attract customers.

Consumers

According to Mr Shaban Sserunkuuma, director of programmes at the Global Consumer Centre, this setup is beneficial for consumers. "This has been aired out in various discussions we've had with consumers, that it saves them time, and there is always a possibility of self-correction," he says.

By having multiple businesses in one area, consumers can weigh their options and make informed decisions. If they're dissatisfied with one product or service, they go to another outlet.

Moreover, this arrangement can lead to self-regulation, where substandard or counterfeit products are less likely to thrive. "The market tends to self-censor the bad apples in their locality to save the image of their industry," Sserunkuma notes. This breeds confidence in consumers, who know they have a choice.

Saving on marketing

Mr Newton Buteraba, chief executive officer at House of Wealth, says this pattern reflects the natural tendency of entrepreneurs to establish their businesses near thriving commercial hubs. They understand that starting a business in such hubs reduces the need for marketing, which is the most crucial factor in helping a business start, survive, and grow.

“Even if you invest in a high-end printer and set it up in Ntinda, with all the best paper and equipment, businesses on Nasser Road will likely make more sales—simply because it is cheaper and offers better opportunities for networking and business synergies,” Buteraba shares.

It will not only be harder to sell, but you will also have to invest more in advertising on different media channels to let people know about your business if you are isolated.

“It is cheaper to join a place where things are already running. Banks and fuel station operators have mastered this trick of playing in unison,” Buteraba adds.

Visibility and branding

They do things in response to customer demands and needs. As long as anyone can explain what they are dealing in.

Charles Ocici, the executive director of Enterprise Uganda Ltd, says clustering businesses that offer similar goods and services in the same location or hub can enhance visibility and branding.

“By concentrating in one area, these businesses create a destination that attracts customers seeking specific products or services, thereby increasing foot traffic and exposure. This proximity encourages competition, which can drive innovation and quality, ultimately benefiting consumers.”

Besides, this hubs can strengthen the area's brand identity, making it synonymous with particular goods or services. This can lead to increased customer loyalty and word-of-mouth referrals, as customers know where to go for what they need.

Ocici adds: “Such hubs can become powerful magnets for customers, boosting sales and reinforcing the reputation of the businesses within them.”

Shared protection

It will be hard to start bringing fake products or act illegally in businesses found in hubs.

“Hubs bring in a fair playing field with no short-cuts to tarnish the name of others. To the economy, it helps the consumers locate the goods they want in no time, make a choice and pick what fits their pocket,” Ocici shares.

There are drawbacks to consider. In some cases, businesses may collude to fix prices, which could harm consumers.

However, Mr Sserunkuma notes that this is rare.