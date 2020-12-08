Kamurasi fronts quality service as opposed to numbers

With two chairs and stylists, Brenda Kamurasi opened a natural hair salon in Ntinda in August 2017. Thanks to customers’ recommendations, the business has grown to the second branch in Namugongo.

Brenda Kamurasi delighted in keeping her daughters’ hair to outshine their glory. She invested in salon so that they could keep it long and healthy. She did not know that one day, it would be an eye opener to start her own business on natural hair.

When stylists messed her daughter’s hair, she embarked on research about natural hair. In 2010, the natural hair movement in the USA had begun; people were embracing natural hair with newer products and new trends of natural hair were showcased. An idea was drawn in her mind after she had familiarised herself with the subject matter.

“In 2015, I grew natural hair again, fell in love with it. I had it earlier on but had not valued the gold in it then and was not thinking along salon sidelines due to the past experience,” Kamurasi, Proprietor of Uzuri Natural Hair salon shares.

Prior to this, she had operated a salon for two years but she was not fulfilled because of her absence and clients were unhappy with service delivery.

“We did not follow-up or discuss the history of clients’ hair. We were not adding value even when the money was coming in, both the clients and I were unhappy and later opted to sell it out,” Kamurasi openly spoke out.

In August 2017, she opened a salon in a safe secluded place off the main road in Ntinda; started out with two chairs and two stylists. She used to take her children there because she had discovered some mischiefs done on their hair like combing the hair when it’s dry and applying excessive heat in other salons.

Kamurasi adds that she played with the idea of child minder so that people would bring their children for the hair thereafter to go to the playground. We promoted and boosted the salon on our Facebook page, together with kids’ playground. This made them popular on social media.

By Christmas season in the same year, the stylists increased to eight from two. The structure was expanded and becoming ‘busy’ was the new normal. After injecting 30million shillings at start, she broke even in six months and was able to recover the capital. Currently she employs 26 employees in two branches at Namungongo and Ntinda, two suburbs away from the city.

The business has been mainly driven by recommendations from those who got a good service.

The downside of this business has been taking a stand on the original mantra service - the health of our client’s hair. “Our focus was about maintaining healthy hair with a painless experience.” The mother of four daughters assures, “we handle hair in its wetness and style it. In some cases we do some heat like if someone’s hair is still relaxed. Of course some clients find this a contentious issue and force the stylists to do it.”

Of course she believes upholding that value has driven away some clients and retained others. As a business not everybody is for you but there are people who speak on your behalf.

She asserts, “We fail every day. Knowledge of natural hair is not everywhere, neither in one book nor website. We have had to learn from our failures.” The continuous development on how to deal with different skin conditions, for instance, allergies from using certain products, has pushed us to check one’s scalp for an infection or dirt.

Once a customer is found with a fungal infection, they are recommended to a dermatologist to avoid putting themselves at risk. However those are the kind of things that make Uzuri unpopular but still stick to the mantra. She adds, our motto is “healthy hair, root to ends”. Those are little things that have set Uzuri apart from the industry. “We make mistakes, own them up and fix them.”

Through partnerships with natural hair salons and product suppliers of hair pieces, deep conditioners and oils, Kamurasi has understood the industry and the business better. She admits, “When you get together, you understand a whole lot of things.”

It is not about competition but collaboration among the natural hair salons. “We market each other on social media,” she emphasizes.

One of the ways Uzuri has retained customers is by offering promotional discounts on particular services on special days like Christmas, valentines’ day, mother’s day. At least every month, there’s one day they usually run promotions.

In addition, they have a reward system on the card for a clients’ fourth visit; they get a 20 per cent discount depending on the service they want.

“Salon business is good because women would always want to keep their hair healthy. Of course people’s finances are seasonal apart from the pandemic times which were difficult.”

She confirms that they closed but when they reopened, the numbers were small. When they tried to open, they still remained conscious of the numbers to keep.

On the ugly side of things, showing a red flag to clients by extending their visit due to big numbers, does not go well with some. Since it goes down to the cost of maintaining a certain standard or level of service.

“Service is more important than skill. If I give the newest hair style and forget about the service, then it shows I forgot why I started. Many times we fail because we are running up and down; it was a bit tougher when we started the second branch. But what is important is remaining consistent,” Kamurasi assures.

Since Uzuri fronts quality service delivery and is keen on continuous development about hair and styles, the former banker is receptive to customers’ feedback.

Some of the services offered include hair consultations, hair care treatments - repairing and solving any hair problems one might have.

Likewise they provide protective or long-term styling and aftercare service by giving hair tips. From the observation bit, the clients learn to do their own hair.

Uzuri sells some products like hair oils, scarfs, combs, and spray bottles. The costs range from Shs15,000 (styling) to Shs60,000 and above for long term styles depending on the type of hair and crochet made. Kamurasi justifies the choice of quality products to guarantee the best outcome because we strive to achieve a long-term relationship every single day.

The greatest sacrifice is presence and focus. “If you are absent in this business, you will not know what is going on. Weekends are the peak days with over 40-50 clients depending on the service they need. Appointments are made on week days and walk-ins on weekends based on the ‘first come, first serve’ algorithm.

“Our bad days are when we fail to meet the clients’ expectations. There is no single day we didn’t have a client because they are on a regimen, to visit at least every two weeks. We are growing too fast but it also has its pains. So right now, working on consolidating on what we have.”

When asked about her choice of naming the salon ‘Uzuri’, Kamurasi believes that it represents self-acceptance. “Our hair can be the best version of itself. We keep it healthy and without adding chemicals that will damage the scalp and work with it exactly the way it is.”

About her stylists, character mattered more than skill 100 percent. She used employees who were really open minded; willing to offer a good service and learn something new. In fact talk to a customer, understand what they do and take in instruction.

She acknowledges her success to her stylists and being fully present to run the business. This kind of business is based on interaction and building personal relationships with the clients. “I have met friends and awesome people who share stories with me, besides learning new things and building networks beyond the salon.”