Katabazi brews billions from specialty coffee

Gerald Katabazi has grown his Volcano Coffee business into a respected brand in Uganda's coffee industry, now worth over Shs1 billion and known for its high-quality specialty coffee products.

Gerald Katabazi's journey in the coffee industry is a testament to his passion and dedication. As a 43-year-old specialty coffee roaster, exporter, barista, and trainer, Katabazi has navigated the ups and downs of the global coffee market with a keen eye on innovation and value addition.

Mr Gerald Katabazi, the founder of Volcano Coffee, does the testing during the roasting process. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Katabazi's transformation began in 1999 when he was chased by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) along with his ten childhood friends. He was 17 years old then, and the traumatic experience forced him to escape to Kampala.

“In Kampala, I teamed up with other friends who had also left their homes due to the conflict. That is when I started doing all sorts of old jobs for survival,” Katabazi recalls.

Later, in 2004, he took a course in quality management from the Uganda Coffee Development Authority. This was after he got an opportunity through the late Jolly Ngabirabo, a wife of the former managing director of Uganda Coffee, who owned Café Pap - a coffee restaurant on Parliamentary Avenue. She wanted him to have skills in quality management since they were going to work in her Coffee house.

After attaining skills in coffee quality management, Katabazi, was employed at Café Pap as a Barista – a job he did for two years from 2004. Around 2006, Kampala Serena Hotel advertised several jobs in the newspaper, but there was no vacancy for a Barista.

Equipped with his skills as a barista, Katabazi took a dice and applied for a nonexistent position on the list. As lack would have it, he got the job.

“I did the barista job for some time and eventually became the head barista. During my stay at Serena, I helped set up the new operations until 2009," he recalls.

Global exposure

When Serena established footprints in Kigali-Rwanda, he was transferred to do the same job. That is where the Government of Rwanda head-hunted him when they were launching their specialty coffee concepts.

“I was part of the team that helped shape the coffee drinking culture as a production manager at Bourbon Coffee, the first coffee house in Rwanda. I worked with a team of Rwandese who had just returned from the diaspora to shape Rwanda’s coffee drinking culture till the end of my contract in 2000,” Katabazi recalls.

When he returned to Uganda, he embarked on his private venture, and established his brand and business under the name ‘Volcano Coffee’.

“I established a small shop on Kampala Road, serving cappuccinos and exporting coffee to South Sudan,” he says with a smile.

However, due to the conflict in South Sudan in 2014, he lost all his hard-earned money and had to start from scratch. His fallback was to sell coffee online, and he slowly built up his business again.

In 2017, an opportunity came, and Katabazi was among the youth who went to the United States of America (USA) for an entrepreneurship course at Clark Atlanta University, sponsored by the State Department through the US Embassy in Kampala.

A few months after returning, he went back to Washington in 2019 for a refresher course in coffee quality. Equipped with the knowledge from the USA in specialty coffee, Katabaz, did not sit back. In 2020, he opened a specialty coffee house, also under the brand name of Volcano Coffee.

Katabazi, who started with meager earnings, has grown his Volcano Coffee business into a respected brand in Uganda's coffee industry, now worth over Shs1 billion and known for its high-quality specialty coffee products.

Specialty niche footprint

His focus on value addition has enabled him earn premium prices for his coffee.

Katabazi's goal is to position Uganda as a specialty coffee destination, not just a commercial one.

"As a nation, selling coffee alone won't help us progress in terms of generating revenue," he emphasizes. "That is why I thought of a concept that would drive our commodity to high-end markets, fetching a premium price,” he explains.

Mr Gerald Katabazi (left), the owner of Volcano Coffee trains trainees in a roastery session at the factory in Nakawa Division. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

He adds that in the current global price fluctuation, specialty coffee can sell for around $65 (Shs234,000) per kilogramme when roasted in the U.S, while commercial coffee sells for around $45 (Shs162,000) per kilogramme.

With a stable economy and high demand for quality coffee, Katabazi is expanding his business to the U.S market. He is setting up a shop in Atlanta and a roaster in Ohio, targeting the Canadian market. He intends to invest close to $250,000 (Shs900m) in this market.

"The US has a stable economy. With a high-quality product, you can get a good return on investment quickly," he says, adding: "I'm also trying to create a flagship brand for Ugandan coffee, showcasing what we grow and farm as a nation."

His strategy is to make his Volcano Coffee brand compete with global brands like Starbucks, Costa Coffee, and others.

After establishing a presence in the US, his next market destination for expansion will be to other major cities like London, and Barcelona, where he already has footholds.

“My goal is to put Ugandan coffee on the map and make Volcano Coffee a recognisable brand,” Katabazi assures.

His advice to other stakeholders in the sub-sector is that as a nation, selling the coffee beans alone won't help Uganda progress in terms of generating revenue.

“That is why I thought of a concept that would drive our commodity to higher ends, fetching a premium price. Specialty coffee is key because it's not just about consumption; it's about generating more money through telling our unique stories and traceability,” he says with a smile.

Since his mission is driven by a socioeconomic agenda, and Katabazi is currently incubating 145 startups.

“Many young people who have developed their brands have gone through our academy. In the last four years, we have supported over 1,025 young individuals who work in the Gulf region as baristas. We are also working with nearly 13,000 coffee farmers along the value chain countrywide,” he shares.

His goal is to position Uganda as a specialty coffee destination, not just a commercial one. Commercial coffee is often untraceable, whereas specialty coffee is about transparency and unique stories.

He adds: “By focusing on specialty coffee, we are filling a gap and creating a new narrative for Ugandan coffee.”

Challenges

Just like any other coffee stakeholder, Katabazi’s challenge is mainly the inflation pressures, which have occasionally taken a toll on him.

"We have entered a new space, focusing on inflation, and signed a new model. We have established an academy and run exports. Amidst managing all this, the current global price fluctuations have left me with stockpiles of coffee,” he shares.

As Katabazi looks to the future, he is optimistic about the potential for Uganda's coffee industry.

"Coffee can be a reliable business, but it is essential to understand the market dynamics and navigate the challenges," he advises. "Add value, create jobs, and build a brand that showcases Uganda's coffee excellence," he says.