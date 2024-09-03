Keep your home in shape on a budget 

Owning a home is amazing. It means being free from rent and the rantings of the landlord. It also means having the freedom to use your space as you please. For some, there is the luxury of having a compound, a garden, or even space for a swimming pool.

However, with every acquisition comes responsibility and with a home, one must ensure they maintain it, lest it crumbles.

That said, to save yourself the insurmountable financial burden that comes with piled-up maintenance needs, Mr Andrew Kizito, a welding specialist, says doing it continually is advisable.

“It is also advisable to work with a professional, except Do It Yourself (DIY) projects. That will save you costly mistakes and losses,” he says.

Here are some maintenance tips homeowners can practice for minimal expenditure.

Plumbing

This is crucial to a house because once leakages start occurring and linger, the house will get immense damage that costs a lot to fix. Regular plumbing maintenance will help to keep your home functional and safe.

Ms Harriet Nabudde of Home Care Managers, says inspection of pipes, drains and joints for signs of wear and tear, will be done because it is the genesis of leakages and plumbing emergencies.

This maintenance also involves cleaning the pipes to prevent clogging and blockages. That is because over time, soap, debris, fabric, hair, soap, debris and fat will accumulate in the pipes causing slow water movement and blockages.

Mr Kizito says it also helps to pour hot water in the drains and sinks regularly to reduce the clogging, more so for oil.

Maintenance also solves water pressure and quality issues, such as those with steel pipes as these get troublesome rust build-up.

Roof

There are different roof types and roofing materials and each has different maintenance needs. Ms Nabudde says with the tile roof, there is need to assess the polythene right below the tiles as it wears out with time.

“Seek a professional’s help to look at the metal plate, and wash the tiles because with time, they collect dirt which becomes a breeding ground for algae which affects their integrity,” she says.

Adding, “Apart from breakage due to wear and tear, during clean-up, some tiles will get broken and it is imperative to check them to avoid leaks during the rains.”

Regarding iron sheet roofs, replacement is imperative when a small gauge is used. It also helps to check on the roof in case there is a leakage where the sheet is nailed.

For homes with roofs that extend over the walls, it is crucial to regularly inspect these areas to prevent water from seeping through and causing damage.

Gutters are part of the roof and Mr Kizito says homeowners should remove the debris, leaves and soil that gathers in them.

“Otherwise, the rainwater will start pouring out of the gutters onto the facer board, hence damaging them. Remember to tighten the screws that hold the gutters to the face boards and wall,” he says.

Painting

While many people only consider paint for the house, Mr Kizito says homeowners should also consider the paint on the steelworks. When you take a long time without painting, it starts peeling, making maintenance costs skyrocket.

“As paint wears off steelworks, rust eats at it, which undermines its integrity. Regarding the house, as the paint coat gets old, the walls start weakening because paint acts as proof of water from easily sipping through from the outside,” he says.

The time it takes before repainting these surfaces depends on the quality of paint used previously. Oftentimes, it should be between seven and eight months.

“When a homeowner delays refreshing the paint coat that it starts peeling, they will not only sand the walls but also fill up the walls and smoothen them before painting. That is costlier than just an additional coat of paint,” Mr Kizito says.

Furniture

Ms Nabudde says maintenance also encompasses furniture because it sometimes harbours rodents, and bedbugs, among others.

“Rather than waiting for an infestation, it is advisable that you get it looked at at least four times a year for routine washing and ensuring the backs and bottom are intact. That is also because this is where the rodents hide,” she says.

Electricals

Electricity is a major factor in any home. Mr Fidel Okoth, an electrician, says it is advisable to do a general electrical check-up every five years. That looks at the strength of the wiring, and the wire insulation.

“At times, rodents could eat the wire insulation, and joints could become loose. There is also a need to check if the insulation is still resistant enough not to let out the current from the wire,” he says.

Yearly, Mr Okoth advises that homeowners ensure sockets and switches are inspected due to daily use. For instance, these have springs, which could get affected by rust due to the moisture from the wall, affecting performance such as short circuits.

“The moisture can also affect the MK boxes of the switches and sockets making them, while causing rust to the screws holding the switches and sockets to the wall,” he says.

It is also crucial to check on the lamp holders, more so for older bungalows as many have leaking ceilings.

“If the ceiling is affected by water damage and it reaches the lamp holder, it could get rusted hence failing to work. That is why constant check-ups are necessary,” he says.

Tiles

Tile (marble and terrazzo) and stonework add an amazing appeal to homes and this must be maintained, majorly in how they are cleaned. Mr Fred Iga, a tiler, says these are low maintenance and the cleaning agents used matter.

“When cleaning, use a damp sponge or soft cotton cloth, a small amount of warm water, and a friendly tile cleaner.

However, the cleaner should not be alkaline or acidic to maintain the shine on the tiles and the stone texture,” he says.

For extremely dirty floors, full-strength cleaner appropriate for ceramic and porcelain surfaces is ideal but not alkaline or acidic.

Mr Iga advises against using liquid soap on these surfaces but a tile cleaner and says there are several on the market.

In instances of discoloured grout, he says rather than use a scrubbing brush, one should use an old toothbrush with warm soapy water to restore the grout to its previous colour.

“While we use steel wool before handing over houses after construction, homeowners should not continue using it as it will scrap the shine from the tiles and destroy the stone texture. Steel wire also leaves particles, which when they rust will stain the tile,” he says.

Using bleaching cleaners is also not advisable as they bleach the surface.

Compound

Anthills: While these are in the compound, termites from the anthills will damage your house doors because they make tunnels through the ground.

“Seek the help of a fumigator to get rid of these to preserve your furniture and any wooden possessions around. It also helps to get rid of anthills as some become home to snakes, which are deadly to your family,” Ms Nabudde says.

Lawns and gardens: Not every plant, flower or tree is ideal for your compound. Some plants are snake magnets while others are poisonous. On the other hand, some trees have far-reaching roots that damage the walls and some flowers lose their beauty with time.