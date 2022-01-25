Prime

Kemigisha turned birding hobby into an investment

Kemigisha tracks birds using a telescope in Kibale National Park. PHOTO/ ALOSIOUS ATWIINE

By  Paul Murungi



It is in Kibale, where I met Harriet Kemigisha, a seasoned professional birder who has mastered her craft of identifying birds by their sounds and colours in Bigodi village, a burgeoning tourist hub at the edge of the park, south of Fort Portal city

Human connection with wild birds is unique and varied.  Watching birds fly or dive across the blue skies is fascinating.  Their chirping sounds is the best antidote for stress.

