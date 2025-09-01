Lessons from the rise, fall of entrepreneurial giants in Uganda

Dr Maggie Kigozi, a renowned business leader and entrepreneur, has spent her career navigating the complexities of family businesses and succession planning. Her experiences, combined with her professional expertise, have given her a unique perspective on what it takes to build a lasting legacy.

Kigozi’s family dynamics have influenced her understanding of the challenges and opportunities that came with family businesses. Before he passed away, her husband secured their family business with systems and a clear will.

This not only prevented potential conflicts but also ensured a smooth transition of his assets, including shares in Crown Beverages Limited and land, to his wife and their children.

Kigozi studied various family business models.

“The Madhvani and Mukwano groups, for example, have navigated generational transitions and maintained their business legacy,” she shares.

These families have prioritised planning, education, and involvement of family members in the business.

In Uganda, several high-profile entrepreneurs have faced challenges, leading to financial difficulties and eventual collapse.

The latest is Aponye Enterprise which is facing financial challenges, with a debt of over Shs15 billion in loan arrears. Apollo Nyegamehe, popularly known as Aponye, to recover their losses.

But what would have cushioned these businesses?

According to Mr Charles Ocici, executive director of Enterprise Uganda, one of the causes of business failure is poor management and lack of systems.

“A business only knows two things: a happy customer that keeps coming back and the ability to adapt to changing market conditions,” he explains.

Aponye Enterprise has been a significant player in Uganda’s business landscape, with interests in agribusiness, manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality. These struggles highlight the challenges businesses face in without their founders—and the delicate balance between debt recovery and economic preservation.

Many businesses in Uganda are family-owned and operated, but lack a clear succession plan, leading to challenges when the founder is no more.

Build systems

He emphasizes the importance of building strong systems that can outlast the founder.

Ocici advises businesses to be open to learning and seeking help. “Sometimes, businesses need to allow banks or other experts to take on their businesses, restore systems and strategies, and provide guidance on how to move forward,” he suggests. “This can be the key to turning a business around,” he says.

He also stresses the importance of succession planning and involving the next generation in business decision-making.

Expose your children to the business from a young age, and teach them the value of hard work and financial discipline,” he suggests. “This will help ensure that the business can thrive for generations to come.”

By adopting management systems, prioritising succession planning, and promoting financial discipline, businesses can build strong foundations for long-term success. Struggling businesses must be willing to seek help, learn from others, and adapt to changing market conditions to thrive.



By learning from the successes and failures of entrepreneurial giants, businesses can build strong foundations for long-term success.

Cultural challenges

On this, however, Kigozi acknowledges that Ugandan families often face unique cultural challenges when it comes to family businesses. Fear of being targeted for their property can lead to informal arrangements, causing businesses to fail.

Additionally, complex family dynamics, such as multiple wives and children, can create difficulties in managing the business.

Despite these challenges, Dr Kigozi believes that with careful planning and strategic decision-making, family businesses can thrive.

Kigozi draws inspiration from the Mulwana family’s experience, where Mrs. Mulwana and her children continue to successfully run the businesses after James Mulwana’s passing. She emphasizes the importance of educating heirs on their interests and involving them in the business to foster a sense of responsibility and ownership.