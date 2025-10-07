Lilian Katiso: The Accounting gardener

Lilian Katiso, a certified accountant with a passion for gardening, has found an unlikely path to success. As “The Accounting Gardener,” she has turned her love of flowers and plants into a thriving business, with three outlets in Kampala and a loyal customer base.

For Katiso, gardening is more than just a hobby. It is a way of life that brings her joy and peace. “I have always loved planting and growing things,” she says.

“When I was nine years old, I would collect tins and cans and plant flowers in them. My mum used to joke that when I grow up, I wouldn’t have a single chair in my house because I would have plants everywhere,” Katiso says.

Despite her passion for gardening, Katiso pursued a career in accountancy, earning her Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and Certified Public Accountants of Uganda certifications. This is a field she has worked in for over 25 years, running her own consultancy firm, Zaddock Associates, and authoring a popular Facebook page, “The Accountancy and Business Clinic.”

Ms Rosemary Mwima, a shop attendant at Maua and More arranging Bromelia mix flowers. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

It was not until she began blogging about her garden that she realised where her true passion lay. “I started writing about my garden as a way to share my passion with others,” she explains.

“When I joined the online communities for gardeners, I realised the potential for my hobby to become a business,” Katiso says.

Katiso’s blog, “The Accounting Gardener,” quickly gained a following, and she began to receive inquiries about her plants. “People would ask me if I sold flowers, and I realised that there was a demand for what I was doing,” she recalls.

“I decided to start selling plants and flowers, and it has been a success beyond my wildest dreams.”

One of her earliest breakthroughs came when she participated in the Backyard Gardeners Show in 2016, where she made sales worth Shs700,000. Although the show barely covered her costs, it gave her business the visibility it needed to attract more customers.

As her business grew, Katiso opened her first outlet at Kensington Shopping Boulevard in Kyanja. Here, she had a small office, which she established from an unused ATM booth.

Currently, Maua and More is a thriving business that brings joy and beauty to people’s lives and homes. Maua is indeed a flower in Swahili, a name that captures Katiso’s gardening business, has expanded into three outlets in Kampala, including two at Garden City and one at Metroplex Shopping Mall, Naalya.

Together, Katiso’s businesses employ over 20 Ugandans and have secured several corporate contracts.

Diversifying

While she was immersing herself in marketing her flower hobby, she was informed by her former employer at a Non-governmental Organisation that her position would be terminated in three months.

This gave Katiso a chance to pour her energy into growing her flower business. She continued practising accounting through her registered firm Zaddock Associates.

That same year 2016, she thought about becoming a reseller for accounting software.

“I saw an opportunity to diversify my business and provide more value to my customers,” she recalls.

She then applied for a dealership for QuickBooks Accounting Software, allowing her to purchase the software at wholesale prices and resell it to clients for a profit. Around the same time, the three-month notice period at her office job came to an end. With that door closing, she turned her focus to running both her accounting consultancy and flower business simultaneously.

As she reflected on her journey, Katiso realised that starting her own business was one of the best decisions she made. “Taking the leap and starting my own business was a scary but rewarding experience,” she recalls.

It all began when she gained confidence in her gardening skills and started sharing her plants online. Later, she incorporated other accessories such as plant stands, flowerpots and anything gardening accessories.

“I realised that I could turn my passion into a business and make a living out of it,” she noted. She started buying in bulk and selling them online and from home. People started to taking note of her business, and more orders came through.

Before securing her first outlet, she worked from home, packing and delivering plants to customers.

On August 1, 2016, Katiso officially opened the doors to Maua and More.

Creating employment opportunities for others has been a significant milestone in my career. “I am proud that I have been able to provide jobs and support families through my business,” she adds.

She recalls hiring her first employee and the impact it had on their family.

Much as it has been an incredibly rewarding, Katiso’s journey just like any other business, was not without challenges.

Since her business is expanding, her greatest challenge has been finding space to put the plants.

The other challenge is that she does not get enough rest like other people who break off for a weekend.

“It is not always easy,” she admits. “There are days when I’m exhausted and don’t feel like getting out of bed. But then I see my plants and the way my customers’ faces light up when they see them, it is all worth it,” Katiso notes.

Adapting to business changes

“I have learnt to be adaptable and innovative to stay ahead of competition,” she says.

She participates in exhibitions and trade shows, both local and international. Katiso works hard to build a reputation as a reliable and knowledgeable supplier of plants and gardening accessories. Through hard work and determination, she has been built a successful business.

Her approach to entrepreneurship and time management is centered on prioritisation, delegation, and having systems in place to support various endeavors.

Future plans

Katiso has been in the gardening business for over 11 years and has 25 years of experience in accounting. Katiso has a vision for both her garden business, Maua and More, and her consultancy firm.She hopes to develop Maua and More into a fully-fledged garden centre, while keeping Zaddock Associates as a boutique consultancy that allows her to maintain control and focus on what she loves – training and consultancy.

Katiso’s story is an inspiration to anyone who has ever dreamed of turning their passion into a career.

“Don’t be afraid to take the leap,” she advises, adding. “Remember to stay true to yourself and your passion.