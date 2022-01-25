Prime

Making use of the deemed VAT relief

 The deemed paid VAT is a huge incentive. The VAT relief will improve the cash flow constraints affecting businesses in the value chain.

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

With the new tax changes that have been passed in the East African crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Act, government confirmed the specific tax rules and incentives to support the operationalisation of the EACOP project in Uganda. Pamela Natamba explains.

The oil and gas sector comprises of the upstream, midstream and downstream stages. The upstream stage relates to exploration and production activities, midstream involves processing, storing and transporting the oil while downstream is the selling and distribution of the refined oil to end users in the market.

