Mayanja: It is lazy to tax mobile money

What are your thoughts on Uganda's current economic trajectory?

Uganda's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth has shown significant improvement, reaching 6 percent in recent years. This growth is notable, especially considering the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The country's economic outlook appears promising, with expectations of maintaining a high growth rate after commercial oil production commences in 2026.

The government's ambitious target of increasing GDP tenfold by 2040 requires sustained double-digit growth rates over the next two decades. While countries like Guyana have experienced double-digit growth due to oil production, sustaining such growth over an extended period is complex. China's experience with multi-sectoral growth and development offers valuable insights.

But can Uganda generate growth across multiple frontiers? The government has identified key sectors, including Agriculture, Tourism, Manufacturing, and Science, Technology, and innovation (ATMS) as potential pillars for future growth.

Uganda should focus on multi-sectoral growth, strategic interventions, and sustained investment.

How do you assess the impact of recent economic policies on inflation, employment, and poverty reduction in Uganda?

Our economic policy has been to keep inflation below 5 percent. So far, the Central Bank has succeeded in maintaining inflation within its target. We give them credit for that, when it was a different case in the US and UK where inflation for basic commodities like eggs became a major issue. In other words, you must keep the exchange rate and inflation rate stable.

If you keep the domestic inflation stable and the exchange rate runs away, you attract imported inflation. So, the Central Bank has managed to do that, and they must continue to do so, especially now that we are going into elections.

There will always be pressure on spending during elections, and there can be a challenge, especially on productivity of the economy, particularly if government programmes slowdown, which can lead to inflation. We saw this in 2011. Inflation was driven by overspending and the degree of recklessness with money supply. This is what must be avoided because inflation can cause social instability.

In terms of employment, inflation is a tricky economic concept. I don't believe there is any dispute that a certain level of inflation is good for jobs, and it has been proven that when you have no inflation or low or negative inflation, it is not good for the economy. This has been the case for Japan for a long time.

Some level of inflation is good because it encourages investment. When prices are falling or stable, real returns can depreciate.The question for Central Bank is whether that 5 per cent is what balances out the good or bad of inflation. We have had a 5 percent inflation target rate for a long time. But is it the ideal target given the trends we have seen worldwide?

Employment remains a challenge in the country because of high levels of youth unemployment. Where jobs have been created—particularly in the manufacturing sector—wages do not align with the living wage. We should also examine the quality of jobs being created. It is not enough to simply count jobs. All roles should offer fair wages, security, and opportunities for skills development.



What role can the private sector play in driving economic growth and development in Uganda?

The government recognises the role played by the private sector as the engine of growth. The roles that can be played by the private sector are many. It starts with innovation, where we have significant room for import substitution. We are still an economy that imports more than it exports. We have a trade deficit. For long, the government has sought to ensure we only import capital goods and minimise the importation of consumer goods.

Thirdly, our customer shelves are full of imported products. We have already seen the private sector providing import substitutions, for instance, Mulwana Group, Bidco, Movit, and Mukwano.

As we become wealthier, we demand more sophisticated goods, so the import bill is growing, and it undermines the progress we have made on import substitution.

But this speaks to the growing sophistication of the consumer. This creates more room for the private sector to continue producing and sustaining this demand. The question is being able to produce at an affordable cost.

The government owes the private sector a lot of money, making it difficult for companies to manage their cash flow, repay their debts, and make investments. So, one of the major policies for the government, going forward, must be to extinguish the stock of debt arrears owed to private companies.

The other issue on the top of mind for business executives is high taxation. We have an exorbitantly high level of taxation in Uganda, for companies at 30 per cent and 40 per cent. Remember, for an individual to thrive, they must save to invest.

If you are paid Shs1 million and spend it, you will never grow. You must save some of that money for investment.

Uganda's economy is held back by the high rate of taxation. If the government taxes us and invests this money in public goods, we could still benefit from that. If I pay 30 per cent on taxes, I can still benefit because the medical system works.

The problem is the same person who pays 30 per cent and 40 per cent of taxes must pay for private health insurance because the public system is not working.

The level of taxation must be reviewed. We must pay a lower rate of tax so that companies have more money to reinvest. In turn, individuals will have more money to reinvest.

What are your recommendations for improving financial inclusion and access to credit for small businesses and individuals?

Financial inclusion, has by and large been through mobile money. This has helped us to extend financial services to everybody who has a mobile phone. Some people are not using mobile money because they lost their phones and cannot access their money.

The other thing is the high cost of transacting on mobile money. Although steps must be taken to reduce this, we need to take away taxes on mobile money.

It is lazy to tax mobile money because some people get paid using this service. It is possible through the use of mobile data and identifying transactions that are paying for goods and services.

The second barrier to financial inclusion is the high cost of credit. When a financial institution is lending you money, it asks: What is the opportunity cost? What alternative do I lose when I lend you money? That alternative of lending your money is for the financial institutions to buy government securities, treasury bills, and bonds. As long as the minimum rate of treasury bonds and bills is 90 days, it is a double-digit figure - it means the cost at which you are borrowing will always be higher than that because lending to the government is free of risk. Government has to bring down the cost of borrowing to a single-digit figure. Then credit will become more easily accessible.