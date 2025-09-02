Mumba: Good leadership wields influence with dignity

We view a career as a catalyst for growth, impact, and legacy. As you reflect on your journey, which pivotal moments in your career stand out as having created an impact and legacy for you?

In terms of inspiration, I consider two perspectives: the social context and family orientation. As the firstborn son in my family, I experienced a significant gap between myself and my next sibling, which is a six-year difference. This early position led me to assume a co-parenting role, instilling in me a sense of responsibility, discipline, and the importance of establishing a clear direction in life.

My father, an entrepreneur, profoundly influenced me when he chose to leave a stable corporate job at the age of 40 to pursue a career in fast-moving consumer goods. His journey taught me not only about responsibility and discipline but also about setting a clear direction. More importantly, my father—my first and greatest mentor—taught me the value of courage. Leaving his corporate job to venture into entrepreneurship was not an easy decision. But 30 years later, he remains economically independent. His resolve has always inspired me, showing that unwavering determination can lead to lasting success—a principle I carry with me.

I have benefited from mentors who believed in me and fostered relationships based on trust. This trust transformed my career trajectory and shaped my understanding that effective leadership is fundamentally about respect, belief, and nurturing relationships, rather than merely refining technical skills.

The journey to prominence is not just a single leap but a series of intentional steps grounded in respect and purpose. My experiences illustrate how humble beginnings can lead to remarkable heights when one prioritises legacy and impact over ego. These reflections remind me that with dedication and the right mindset, anyone can rise to leadership positions that make a lasting difference.



With 30 years of leadership experience, what moments have shaped your style and legacy? What insights have contributed to your impactful leadership?

As the chief executive officer of Stanbic Bank, I have developed a leadership style that reflects both personal values and professional experiences.

Over my 30-year journey across six organisations, there are key moments that have shaped my leadership style and legacy. The primary sources of inspiration have been my family background and the mentors I have encountered throughout my career.



What values drive your leadership today?

My leadership is guided by several core values, such as:

Discipline: Effective leadership begins with discipline—whether in time management, resource allocation, or strategic decision-making. Without discipline, organisations risk spiraling into chaos.

Second is humility. This translates into respect for everyone involved—those in senior positions, peers, and team members. This implies that leadership is not about exerting dominance but about wielding influence with dignity.

Third, integrity. This emphasizes the importance of trust in leadership. I believe you can disagree with someone respectfully while progressing toward shared goals. This fosters high-functioning teams and constructive organisational cultures.

What strategies do you use for effective transition in leadership roles?

When stepping into a new organisation, particularly one as significant as Stanbic Bank, I adopt a reflective approach during the initial transition period. I dedicate the first 90 to 100 days to understanding the existing structures, systems, and culture.

By interacting with internal stakeholders, examining the governance framework, and engaging with customers and regulators. This gives me a comprehensive understanding before making any changes. So, effective leadership begins with listening and understanding.



How do you build a lasting legacy in your leadership?

Legacy is the quality of leaving every organisation in a better state than when you arrived. This can manifest through cultivating commercial value, enhancing operational efficiency, or nurturing talent who will one day lead. True leadership is evidenced by one's ability to cultivate successors. If I depart without a capable individual ready to step into my role, I see that as a failure. Great leaders are remembered for their contributions and fostering future leaders.



How do you lead your organisation in adapting to change and disruption?

In the face of disruptions like Artificial Intelligence (AI), I emphasize that leaders to adopt an agile mindset. Disruption is a constant; what matters is the ability to adapt.

During the pandemic, I dedicated long hours to maintaining connections with my team through virtual platforms, understanding that physical presence was replaced by virtual influence. Similarly, I view the AI revolution as a platform for excellence, urging leaders to embrace change rather than fear it. Our legacies are shaped by how we navigate turbulent times rather than during periods of calm.



When preparing for prominence, what steps does one have to take to get past a middle management role to the top?

Embrace lifelong learning. Engage in professional education, seek certifications relevant to your industry, and stay updated on emerging trends. This equips you to bring innovative ideas and solutions to the table.

Cultivate leadership skills. Focus on building soft skills such as Emotional Intelligence, communication, and conflict resolution. These are essential as you take on greater responsibilities and lead diverse teams.

Identify mentors who can provide guidance and insight from their own experiences.

Mentorship can illuminate potential career paths and help you navigate challenges.

Build a personal brand: Establish a strong professional identity that reflects your values and expertise. Actively engage on platforms relevant to your field, sharing insights and contributing to discussions to elevate your visibility.

Network strategically: Forge connections with professionals across various levels and industries. Networking can open doors to new opportunities and collaborations, expanding your influence and reach.

Demonstrate impact: Focus on delivering measurable outcomes in your current role. Highlight your contributions and their effects on the organisation's goals to position yourself as a leader capable of driving change.

Prepare for opportunities. Be proactive in identifying and pursuing growth opportunities within your organisation. Volunteer for challenging projects that stretch your capabilities and showcase your readiness for larger roles.