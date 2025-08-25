Musasizi: Demand for e-motorbikes on the rise

Many people have not yet appreciated the benefits of e-mobility in Uganda. What is the current state of Electric Vehicle (EV) production and demand in the market?

Ugandans are appreciating the benefits of e-mobility, recognising that Uganda's EV production and market demand are showing a very promising trajectory.

Based on the 2024 E-Mobility Outlook Report, Uganda's e-mobility production is experiencing double-digit growth, led by electric two-wheelers.

Under electric motorcycles, production has seen a massive increase, from just 13 units in 2019 to 2,795 units in 2024. This represents a remarkable 139 percent growth in just one year (2023-2024), with a cumulative total of 4,254 electric motorcycles produced since 2019.

Electric bicycles are also gaining momentum. Production began with 25 units in 2023 and surged more than 17-fold to 440 units in 2024. The cumulative number of electric buses produced reached 27 units in 2024, with 23 of those units being produced in 2024 by Kiira Motors Corporation at Luwero Industries ahead of the commissioning of the Kiira Vehicle Plant in Jinja.

The country's combined production capacity for electric vehicles grew from about 2,000 units in 2021 to more than 10,000 units per year in 2024.

Local demand is influenced by a global trend towards electrification. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electric vehicles accounted for 14 percent of global vehicle sales in 2023, with projections that they will surpass 60 percent of all new car sales by 2040.



What are the key barriers limiting acceleration of EV market penetration in Uganda?

The key barriers to accelerating EV market penetration in Uganda are multifaceted, but the e-mobility ecosystem, supported by clear government policy, is addressing each one. According to the E-Mobility Outlook Report 2024 and the National e-Mobility Strategy, the primary hurdles and their solutions are as follows:

High initial purchase price. The long-term strategy focuses on increasing local production to drive down costs through economies of scale and local value addition. Innovative financing models are also being pioneered.

The government has established a ten-year income tax exemption for manufacturers of electric vehicles and batteries. Additionally, it provides a Value Added Tax (VAT) exemption for locally produced electric vehicles and a 0 percent import duty for production materials. These are powerful fiscal signals designed to lower production costs and, consequently, the final purchase price.

There are also infrastructure gaps. The solution is a well-distributed charging network. Our industry is establishing DC fast chargers and battery swapping stations across the country. Kiira Motors has set up Africa's first two rural chargers in Butebo and Iganga, proving that this technology can be deployed beyond urban centres.

To accelerate this, the government offers a VAT exemption for the supply of EV charging equipment and charging services. This investment in charging infrastructure lowers the cost of charging for the end-user.

We have already trained over 300 e-bus operators and have an ongoing partnership with Makerere University to train the next generation of leaders.

The strategy is to increase local content from the current 21 percent for electric buses to 65 percent by 2030 by fostering local manufacturing of key components like batteries, body parts, and electronics.

The government provides a 0 percent import duty for production materials for electric vehicles, reducing the cost of imported raw materials. The government's fiscal policies are structured to de-risk investments and incentivise both the supply-side (local manufacturing and infrastructure) and the demand-side (affordability) of the e-mobility market, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of adoption and growth.



How is Kiira Motors addressing these challenges?

Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC) is a pivotal player in addressing the challenges of the e-mobility agenda in Uganda by focusing on both technology and business model innovation.

Kiira Motors is proving that with the right model, the right mindset, and the right mission, e-mobility is a public good, not a mere private luxury. We are actively bridging the gaps in awareness, skilling, and infrastructure. Our contributions are multifaceted.



We are implementing a skilling programme. In collaboration with Luwero Industries, we have already skilled over 300 EV operators and technicians, with more than 30 deployed in active operations.

Beyond EV production, we are pioneering innovative business and financing models to make EVs more accessible. Our E-Bus Xpress venture offers Mobility-as-a-Service, a cashless public transport system that allows commuters to benefit from clean mobility without the burden of ownership. This initiative is already operational on the Jinja-Iganga corridor.



What progress has been made in establishing EV charging infrastructure across Uganda?

According to the E-Mobility report 2024, Uganda has over 30 DC fast chargers and more than 130 battery swapping stations installed countrywide. This network, operated by various partners including Kiira Motors Corporation, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, TotalEnergies, City Oil, Zembo, and Gogo Electric, is vital for boosting user confidence and enabling seamless long-distance travel.

The charging stations are located in both urban and countryside settings in Kampala, Jinja, Iganga, Butebo, and Nakasongola, with recent expansion to rural areas such as Iganga. The battery swapping stations, which are crucial for electric motorcycles, are available in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area, Jinja, Northern Uganda, Western Uganda, and the network is growing across the country.

This intentional and collaborative effort across both the public and private sectors is directly addressing "range anxiety" and laying the groundwork for the national E-Mobility strategy's target of establishing 10,000 Fast Chargers and 3,500 public charging stations by 2040.



How price-competitive are EV models compared to traditional fuel-powered vehicles in Uganda?

EVs are increasingly becoming price-competitive with traditional fuel-powered vehicles in Uganda and globally, especially when considering the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), which includes all costs over the vehicle's lifespan. While the initial price tag is a valid concern, the long-term economics of EVs are far more favourable. As local production scales, we expect the upfront costs to decrease.



Is there a plan to provide affordable financing for Ugandans to purchase EVs?

Yes, there is a plan to provide affordable financing for EVs in Uganda, moving beyond the traditional purchase model to make e-mobility attainable for everyone.

Our E-bus Xpress venture is a perfect example of this. By introducing a cashless, scheduled, and climate-friendly public transport system, commuters enjoy the benefits of clean and affordable mobility without ever having to own a vehicle.

For electric two and three-wheelers, which are the cornerstone of first and last-mile transport, innovative battery swapping models are key. These services, offered by players like Zembo and Spiro, separate the high cost of the battery from the vehicle. This lowers the initial purchase price and ensures maximum uptime for operators, as a depleted battery can be swapped for a fully charged one in minutes, eliminating long charging times.

We are working with government and financial institutions to de-risk fleet acquisition. This involves pioneering financing mechanisms such as leasing models, asset-backed financing, and performance-based contracts. These solutions lower upfront costs and align payment schedules with the operator's actual usage and the fuel savings they achieve.