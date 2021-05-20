Nakaziba runs a thriving make-up business

By Gabriel Buule More by this Author

Even over the phone, it is evident why Esther Nakaziba is such a hit with her clients. Warm, friendly and with a contagious laugh, she is one of Uganda’s rising make-up artists. Her first paid make-up gig was in 2017, the same day she started her Facebook page. It has been nearly five years and Nakaziba has worked with hundreds of clients during that time.

“Growing up, I read a lot of fashion magazines. I was drawn to the amazing faces I saw in the magazines and yearned to create that. I would actually sit down with the magazines and try to replicate the looks,” she says.

She recalled that everything started out as a hobby, adding: “I would wear make-up and people would ask me to help them out. I did that for strangers and friends without hesitation.” Her mastery of the act made her turn it into a business. The decision to follow her passion soon began to pay off with a steady rise to prominence.

She has admitted that she did not anticipate the level of significance make-up artistry enjoys in Uganda, saying: “I didn’t even think make-up would get to the level it is now.”

Starting

Nakaziba’s journey as a successful make-up artist was not always smooth. Raised in the slums of Katwe, Nakaziba worked as a network marketer at Alliance Global for one year, a job she did not enjoy. “I found the networking job very tedious. I decided to quit a year later. So I decided to explore my interest in make-up. The opportunity came when my father allowed me to join Bakayimbira Dramactors,” says Nakaziba.

First job

Nakaziba’s very first job as a make-up artist with artiste Shakira Kibirige catapulted her career.

Learning how to do make-up on different people and dealing with varying personalities was definitely a learning curve and unnerving at times but Nakaziba’s boss and mentor, Kibirige, always taught her, to never let them see you sweat. Nakaziba confessed that it took time to get comfortable working on different clients and managing different personalities. “I had to learn more than how to apply make-up. I had to learn how to read people, listen, what questions to ask, how to analyse and prep their skin among others,” she says.

However, Nakaziba has become one of the most-requested special effects make-up artists for studio clientele, make-up lessons, weddings, and special events.

In 2017, Nakaziba started her own make-up business, Nakaziba Effects, to provide reliable on-location make-up concierge services to her clients. She has specialised in special effects (SFX).

Best moment

Nakaziba says that the ultimate rush for her, apart from her financial independence, is when the clients she works with looks in the mirror and says that they look exactly as they imagined, and are excited to take selfies with her. Nakaziba, who recently turned 30, says it is never too late to do what you want and change your career. And she says none of this would have happened without her parents’ support. “I don’t have a bigger supporter than them. They have given me more freedom than anyone in the world.”

Advertisement

Why special effects

The core of her work is special effects, Nakaziba says her decision was informed by the love for film industry. “I chose to work in the film industry because all artistes have a budget for their films and it is nice to get paid for my work. As an artist, of course you do some work not just for the money. I consistently work with artistes; I love the industry so much. I have come to be known as the special effects make-up artist of choice and I am fine with that,” says Nakaziba.

The colours

“Getting the base right; it is the product you choose. At Nakaziba Effects, we have the right amount of pigments that will mask imperfections and also not go on heavy. As a must we always use a colour that flatters the artistes’ skin tone. I usually use two; the lighter colour in the middle of the face and the darker one on the jaw line/forehead. Most people do not have the patience for that, so if you want one colour, use the one that matches the middle of your face,” she says.

Giving back

Nakaziba is also involved in youth empowerment as she believes in giving the youth the opportunity for job creation and sustenance.

“I mentor quite a number of make-up artistes. They have complete access to me and I am able to exchange and teach them one or two things,” says Nakaziba who has won plenty of praise from artistes such as Eddy Kenzo, John Segawa and Andrew Benon Kibuuka who encouraged her when she was an apprentice at Bakayimbira. Nakaziba Effects continues to raise the bar with the quality of their make-up, thus inspiring artists to strive for perfection.

List of clientele

Nakaziba has worked with some of Uganda’s creme de la crème film industry celebrities such as John Segawa. “I work with a lot of celebrities. The list is endless,” she says. “I always say that having a signature to your work allows you stand out. That’s why these celebrities trust me and give me the jobs. I believe we have a style of makeup, which is clean, seamless and effortless and that makes my company outstanding,” says Nakaziba.

Marketing

Nakaziba uses social media such as WhatsApp and Facebook to market her business. Some clients come through referrals. “Last year, several clients called me and told me they had seen my Facebook page and liked my work,” she says.

Fees

Her charges range from Shs100,000 to Shs500,000, depending on the kind of make-up or a client’s location. For instance she will charge Shs350,000 to dress a bride in Kampala.

Advice

“To me, make-up is special. It helped me through dark days, it taught me to have fun again and more importantly, it taught me, even when you have had a bad day, you can take a look in the mirror, wipe it away and start afresh again tomorrow. It’s not just a red lipstick, its confidence in a tube. It is not just a concealer, it’s the secret to giving that teenager the confidence to walk down the street with her head held high when she has a blemish she’s ashamed of,” she says.

Nakaziba has diversified her business into fashion

Profile

Nakaziba was born in Katwe in Kampala. She grew up with her hustling parents in the slum.

She went to Kibuye Nursery School and Happy Times Primary School. She completed her O-Level at St Joseph Secondary School, Masajja, and then later Lubiri Secondary School where she completed A-Level in 2013. Nakaziba was admitted to Makerere University for a Bachelor’s in Industrial Art, graduating in 2017.

Lessons

The most helpful and advantageous lessons in her career:

• Clients want to feel listened to and understood.

• Listening is the key to gaining trust.

• Make-up is very personal but you cannot take their feedback personally.

• Customer service is everything.

• Being reliable, communicative, and friendly is essential.

• Practising the highest standards of sanitation is an absolute must.

• How you present yourself is equally important. Show up polished, professional, and presentable.





Starting make-up business

The beauty industry is constantly growing and evolving. New trends are always emerging, which creates opportunities for entrepreneurs in the beauty space.

Whether you want to create a product to sell in a store or launch your own digital storefront, there are many ways to achieve success as a beauty guru.

In this 10-step guide, you will discover what it takes to start a makeup business, market your own line and scale your company to success. If you want to start a makeup business, there are dozens of ways to go. Choosing a focus is helpful when you’re starting to build your brand. Your niche could be one specific type of product or a line of products that is meant for a very specific type of consumer. Choosing a niche will make it easier to hone in on your target market, brand your business effectively and stand out in a sea of other beauty brands.

Traditional

Blushers, lipsticks, eyeliners, mascaras, foundation and eyeshadows are all very common make-up products. However, new businesses that get into make-up production create their own lines of these products all the time.

Each of these products comes with a wide range of variations. For example, when it comes to lipsticks, you have glosses, crayons, mattes, metallics and more. This is on top of all of the colour options.

When you decide to create any of these products, you will likely need to put your own personal twist on them and create a themed collection.

Please note that creating products such as these may take several rounds of testing formulas and measuring qualitative aspects since anything you release must be safe for the skin.

Lashes

Over the past few years, eyelashes have been a major trend. False lashes are a relatively easy product to sell since they don’t require as much product development as other makeup products.

For the most part, developing a lash product involves ordering the lash styles you like from a supplier and packaging them with your branding. You can sell your lashes in your own store, either online or in a physical storefront.

Aside from the lashes themselves, it is very important to consider what type of lash glue you are selling with your lashes. Since the adhesive goes so close to the user’s eye, you need to ensure that it’s not harmful if it comes in contact with the eye.

Body makeup

Body makeup works very similarly to concealer, foundation and other makeup you’d use on your face. The purpose of body makeup is to help cover up blemishes, even out your skin tone and get the perfect amount of glow.

Since it is similar in nature to many traditional makeup products, product development and the retail process are very similar.

Steps

Starting your own business is exciting, but it can also be confusing if you need help knowing where to start. While there are many paths to success, we have outlined the following steps you need to help you get started on the right track. With this guide, you’ll have an established beauty brand in no time.

Choose a product

Choose a product that you can create with a unique touch that sets it apart from the competition. You should choose a product that interests you, but you should also ensure there is a demand for what you want to produce.

It’s also wise to consider what it will cost you to produce an item. This will help you set realistic margins and earn a handsome profit on every sale.

We recommend starting with only one or two cosmetic products before growing your business. By choosing one or two beauty products, you can perfect the process and start to build your customer base without a ton of pressure.

Create a business plan

Before you start developing your product, you should make a business plan. This outlines what you want to sell, who you want to sell it to and how you plan to sell it. This business plan will be used primarily for your own reference, but it will also help if you are pitching for partnerships, loans, grants or investors.

Get funding

Starting a business requires capital and there are several ways to come up with this capital.

You could fund your business with your own savings. However, if you don’t have the money of your own, you have the option of either borrowing the money or seeking investors. To take out a business loan, you can start by reaching out to your bank. We encourage you to shop around with other banks to find the best interest rates.

Build your brand

A brand is essentially the personality you build for your business. It should be designed to connect with your target audience.

You breathe life into your brand by creating an aesthetic that includes a colour palette, logo and the like. Additionally, you’ll develop a voice for your brand that shines through in any copy on your website, social media and packaging.

Develop your product

You have your ideas and plan all laid out. You also have your business model established and the funding ready to go. It is time to develop your product. Everything about your product should be highly representative of your brand.

Hammer out the specifics, including sizes, colours to textures. At this point, you’ll also want to work out packaging. Be very intentional with your packaging because it makes a world of difference.

Test your products

Order samples of your products so that you can test them. Make sure they are the quality you expected in terms of size, colour and texture. You should check other qualitative measures such as how waterproof the product is, or how long it lasts. You may have to go through several rounds of testing before getting it just right.

Marketing

Your marketing strategy should depend greatly on your target audience. Design your marketing strategy so that it speaks with your target audience.

This goes for both messaging and the delivery of the message. Speak to them in a language that resonates with them, and make sure you’re delivering the message on a platform that they spend time on.

If you are already known and trusted in the online world of make-up—let’s say you’re a respected make-up artist—you will find it much easier to sell your beauty products. Think about the people who climbed to the top of the cosmetics industry on YouTube. They built personal brands that exemplified their make-up artistry and later went on to create makeup collections of their own.

Launch

Once you have everything ready to go, it is time to launch. Get your followers and supporters excited for the big day and start generating sales. If you’ve followed the steps in this guide, hopefully you will have a line of customers waiting at your physical or virtual storefront.



source: Nextnaija