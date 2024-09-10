National versus international schools: Which path leads to greater career success?

As the world evolves, entry into the job market becomes increasingly restrictive.

Today, securing a job is no longer solely about educational background or simply filling an open position. Instead, it requires a comprehensive set of factors that align with the demands of the job market.

This shift is also influencing how parents select schools for their children's future careers. With the job market's evolving demands, some parents are increasingly preferring the international curricula over the traditional one, despite the higher costs, as they believe it better equips their children for the changing job landscape.

This partly explains why the Ministry of Education recently fused a new curriculum in national schools, aiming to meet the standards of international schools that seem more effective in addressing employability challenges among graduates.

Surprisingly, regardless of the educational background—whether from a national or international school—learners often find themselves starting at the same point in the job market, according to Human Resource (HR) experts.

For instance, they say, a graduate from a national school might outperform one from an international school in a job interview irrespective of the global exposure while a graduate from an international school might thrive in a local business setting.

These scenarios highlighted by recruiters underscore the complexities of the job market. But why is this happening, given that education is traditionally the key to employment?

Experts argue that success in today’s job market depends more on personal attributes than educational background alone. These attributes, though frequently discussed in various forums, are often overlooked.

Skills

For instance, the topic of skills often arises in job-related discussions, as they are a crucial requirement in today’s ever-evolving job market.

The recent shift to skilling in the new national curriculum demonstrates their critical importance for employment.

It is the attribute that Ms Shamim Walusimbi, a human resource expert, points out as a major factor for employability rather than school choices.

“If someone performs well in an interview, they will get the job, regardless of whether they attended a national or international school. It is about how they have acquired and demonstrated the necessary skills,’’ Ms Walusimbi, a human resource expert with Aldelia, an HR advisory firm in Uganda, says.

Today, employers are increasingly looking for candidates who can adapt quickly and start making an impact with minimal training. This particular skill—the ability to hit the ground running—is often key to securing a position effortlessly.

Positioning

Another significant attribute is positioning, a concept that is increasingly relevant in formal employment settings. This strategic process involves establishing and promoting oneself as a brand in a specific way within the market or in the minds of peers and employers. Effective positioning helps create a distinctive image or identity, making an individual stand out and align with job requirements.

Positioning is a personal attribute; even if a candidate lacks certain skills, how they present themselves can make a substantial difference, according to experts.

Ms Walusimbi adds, "The key is to position oneself as a solution to the organisation’s needs. Many candidates focus more on their own need for the job rather than on how they can address the organisation’s challenges."

She explains that some candidates may fail in job interviews not due to a lack of skills or desired educational backgrounds, but because they do not effectively present themselves. Proper self-presentation can be just as crucial as the skills themselves, making positioning essential. This phenomenon is synonymous with the personal branding cliché.

Attitude

This plays a crucial role in shaping an individual's effectiveness and overall work environment.

A positive attitude, also a common mantra in modern workplaces, is often marked by enthusiasm and a collaborative spirit. This mindset not only boosts individual performance but also cultivates a supportive and productive team environment. Recruiters place high value on attitude, believing that employees with a constructive outlook are more adaptable to change and proactive in solving problems, contributing to a more dynamic and successful workplace overall.

This personal trait is subtly embedded in both international and national school curricula.

“Without disclosing the organisation, recently, there was an exceptionally talented worker, but despite his brilliance, he had poor manners, including disrespecting his boss. The boss eventually said, 'It does not matter how good you are; I am going to fire you,' and the worker was terminated. This situation highlights the importance of maintaining a positive attitude, no matter how skilled you are,” Ms Daphne Kakonge, the managing partner at Human Capital Business Solutions (HCBS) remarked with an example.

She continued: “Your educational background matters because, at the end of the day, people consider it. For instance, in my experience, if I mention that I am looking for a graduate trainee, they will evaluate the three years of study and their Grade Point Average (GPA). Based on your cumulative GPA, you still undergo an assessment but attitude matters."

Some people argue the national education system lacks competitiveness, prompting many parents—especially from the 'new generation'—to choose international schools for their children, believing it will provide them with a better advantage.

His remarks suggest that even with the best curriculum in the world, without a positive attitude, the job market will continue being challenging for candidates.

Educationists take

While the current job market values specific personal attributes, it is important to recognise that educational background still plays a crucial role in shaping career paths, as previously mentioned by Ms Kakonge.

However, schools with skills-based curricula stand out as better alternatives for preparing children for employability, and educationists believe that graduates from international schools are more likely to secure jobs due to their exposure to various languages and global perspectives.

“Schools offering programmes such as the International Baccalaureate (IB) or Cambridge International Examinations, which emphasise critical thinking and multicultural awareness, are seen as better equipped to produce employable individuals,” Mr Emmanuel Opuwa, an educationist and headteacher at Shree Sahajanand International School believes.

He states: "Students who attend international schools have better prospects not only in job opportunities but also in entrepreneurship compared to those who attend national schools.

But why is this the case? From his standpoint, it is because the international curriculum strikes a balance between co-curricular activities and academics, with a strong emphasis on skill-building and talent nurturing.

“Students who go through the Cambridge curriculum are encouraged to develop key learner attributes, with self-responsibility being paramount—they are taught to be accountable for their work, themselves, and others,” he says.

Another crucial aspect related to employability is confidence. He notes that in their school, they do not charge students for debates because public speaking and communication skills are integral parts of the curriculum. As a result, students from international schools are more confident, possess strong public speaking skills, and communicate effectively, making them more employable.