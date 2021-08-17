Navigating conflict

Endeavour to find out why a certain conflict occurred and what can be done to prevent it. Failure to manage conflicts may affect the profitability of your business.

Mr Jimmy Mukasa, an employee and resident of Mbalala in Mukono district says since the outbreak out of Covid-19 that resulted into the lockdown last year in March leading to restrictions in movement; travelling to the Central Business District (CBD) has not been easy.

This followed President Yoweri Museveni’s move to control the spread of the virus where he enforced a lockdown on March 30, 2020 including suspension of public transport, closure of ‘non-essential’ businesses and nationwide curfew.

However, when a partial lockdown was implemented, transport more than doubled especially for commuter taxis as a way for them to compensate for the reduction in the number of passengers that they were meant to carry.

“My expenses on transport more than doubled on a daily basis yet the same amount used to be spent on three days. I used all my savings trying to get into office everyday throughout the week even when there was nothing much to be done,” Mr Mukasa laments.

He had to dig deep into his pockets to please his superiors. However, when it hit him hard, he tried to explain the situation to his supervisor which sparked off a conflict on whether to appear in office daily.

“There is a perception that people are most productive when in office. But due to certain constraints, people can work remotely and still deliver especially during these hard times of the Corona pandemic,” he says, noting that very few superiors can maintain good working relations especially with those that hardly appear in office because they might be rendered inefficient.

The working relations have escalated in a bid to control the spread of the second wave of Covid -19 which resulted in a second lockdown that was partially lifted by President Museveni at the end of July.

The novel coronavirus which began in China in 2019 spread worldwide causing a lot of panic among not only economies but also businesses, leaving many limping.

Movement restrictions during lockdown have not only caused conflict at the workplace but have continued to render many jobless.

Prof Wasswa Balunywa, Principal, Makerere University Business School (MUBS) says it is important to understand the cause and type of the conflict in any working environment.

“Conflicts will always be there within organisations. All of us find conflict in our various roles. However, a number tend to deny it. The most important issue is understanding it and how to manage it,” Prof Balunywa says.

Conflicts can be seen within a family, society or an organisation as a result of people interacting and challenges arising from failure to agree to something.

“Conflicts are harmful, inevitable but necessary irrespective of how organisations are designed. It may be a change in status quo, creativity and innovation and encourages people to think beyond.”

He refers to conflicts as a disagreement between two or more members of the group. These arise within organisations from the scarce resources that are competed for by various individuals and departments within the organisation. He notes that failure to manage these conflicts affects the profitability of the business.

“If you allow it to escalate, it affects the productivity of an individual which in turn affects the profitability and leads to the collapse of the business,” he says, adding that they reduce independence and performance of the organisation and lead to fights.

Speaking during a webinar titled: ‘How Leaders Manage Conflict,’ held in July, Prof Balunywa cited the different types of conflicts such as task, process(disagreement on how a task should be completed), personality (depending on people’s styles and ego hence cause the difference in views), conflict within individuals , conflict among individuals and organisations.

He revealed that it is the role of leaders to understand each one, guide and empower people to realise their vision. They not only envision the future but also inspire, influence, motivate and ensure people have proper working relationships.

But the biggest challenge is interpersonal skills which are associated with people’s behaviour. This causes a difference in values such as integrity and honesty.

MANAGING CONFLICTS

Improving outcomes

Conflict can lead to positive out-comes, such as a better understanding of others, improved solutions to problems or challenges, and major innovation.

Companies that ignore conflict management are risking exposure to a myriad of negative consequences which may dramatically diminish bottom-line performance.