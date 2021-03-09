Observe equality when taxing similar transactions - MTN Group’s Cuba says

Ms Yolanda Cuba was in February appointed MTN Group Vice President for the Southern and East African MTN markets. In an interview with Prosper magazine’s Christine Kasemiire, Ms Cuba expounds on what Ugandans should expect and the telecommunication firm’s latest developments.

MTN recently announced a shift to a pan-african strategy focusing on the African market. What does this mean for a country like Uganda?

There is a lot of potential growth in sub-Saharan Africa given its young population, low data penetration across most markets and mobile money space.

When we look at the plethora of services we can provide from the Telco perspective, we are encouraged by what we are seeing and the focus on Africa allows us to be more concentrated on how we spend our investment and how to reward our investors for investing in us.

Uganda is similar to other countries in the region save for South Africa. Data penetration is very low. Mobile penetration is around 70 per cent and in other countries, it is over 100 per cent. There is need to look into how we can get the penetration to over 100 per cent to ensure more people are connected. On the data front, there is a lot of potential because it is around 30 per cent. There is evidence that more people are using our services. However, there are not so many data enabled devices and that is where we are going to focus. How do we enable people to have access to this infrastructure? We are focusing on further roll out of 3G and 4G and the obligation that we have is to cover 90 per cent of the population and that we will do.

How big of an investment will you make in Uganda to realise this?

In the network perspective, considering the next five years and getting to the 90 per cent coverage, we would have to invest in the region of $70m (Shs256b).

Advertisement

MTN has always spoken of big investments, but when will the money translate into quicker internet speeds and cheaper data?

You will get more data today at the same cost you spent to buy a gigabyte of data last year. From an effective pricing perspective, the price is steadily going down. For us to drive the price even lower, we need more spectrum which makes it more efficient for us to deliver services to our customers. If we can also get more people using 3G and 4G spectrum for voice, it means it is cheaper to carry the traffic than on 2G. As technologies move on, we are seeing a more efficient deployment in our infrastructure which benefits the customers. The customers also have to have the handsets. In Uganda, less than 30 per cent of our customers have data enabled devices.

In simple terms, explain what spectrum is and how important it is delivering services to the public.

The less spectrum you have, the more physical infrastructure you need on the ground which is more costly and vice versa. The spectrum also has to be priced correctly. The right spectrum at the right price will lead to faster speeds.

MTN last year acquired a 20 year licence extension through a very strenuous process. Do you believe the regulatory processes are enabling for the industry?

The available programmes indicate that there is a facilitative environment. From the UCC perspective, they released some spectrum which is much needed for us to decongest our infrastructure and networks. However, we need lower spectrum bands made available to serve our customers better. We also need encouragement in promoting infrastructure sharing because there is no sense in duplicating fiber cables to the same customers yet it could be used to connect other people. There is also a lot we could do in lowering licence fees because even after buying a licence, you still have to invest physical infrastructure. The payback period for spectrum is getting longer, meaning it takes you a lot longer to roll out infrastructure because you need both before you can have absolute connectivity.

Given recent general election and the Internet shutdown, what is MTN’s take on Uganda’s geo-political environment, is it fit for business?

We use third party money to make investments and investors are looking for a predictable regulatory environment. So when there is any kind of unexpected events, investors get jittery and pull back their capital. That is the normal course of business that is not unique to Africa or MTN. That is the impact that we constantly have to juggle and balance out in Africa. However, we will only do in our environment what is legally permissible per the laws of the countries.

Was MTN compensated for the days when the Internet was shut down?

No, government does not compensate us for any loss of revenue when there is any kind of shutdown. The government legally has a right to shutdown these services and all we can do is comply with them.

What are your thoughts on the recent development highlighting government’s intention to tax bank cash withdrawals which was to level the playing field between telcos and the banking industry among other reasons?

If as a country we are looking to encourage the adoption of new technology, there must be as few barriers as possible for faster adoption. Anything that is a bump on the road could be structured differently. Having said that, the guiding principle is around parity. If you tax this kind of transaction, another transaction which looks like that, walks like that should be taxed in the same way.

When I look at the National Payments Bill, we want everyone to participate in financial inclusion. In order to do that, we need to have parity, for example, mobile money and agency banking are quite similar; we are hoping that moving to the Central Bank to look after our mobile money business, we shall be able to have a more nuanced and balanced environment.

What is the latest on MTN listing in Uganda?

Across the board, there has been localisation of MTN, for example, in Nigeria, and by the end of this year in my region, we may have Uganda, Rwanda and another country I cannot reveal at the moment that would be listed on the stock exchanges and actually trading. There are a lot of things that will be announced around the localisation in Uganda.

Will you be targeting individual investors?

For me, winning means that the guy on the street is able to participate. We must make it that easy for them to participate.

What are some of the lessons you have carried forward from other markets where you listed and concerns you have with the Uganda listing process?

Drumming up demand for the kind of size of company we have is actually quite difficult. For example, you may want to list about 20 per cent of the company but there is not enough capital in the country. Also, we are owned by a South African parent who expects money once they choose to sell shares, but sometimes we have some challenges in ensuring we are able to take out that money in as quick a way as we would like. There are lots of lessons from the process and using new technologies to do some of the things we want to do hopefully we shall apply them but listing always comes with challenges.

MTN lost billions of shillings in a money heist on your third party partner, Pegasus last year. Shall we see the telecom revising its policies with third parties?

MTN is going for a more open architectural feature meaning we shall have more partners coming on board with us encouraged by our Application Program Interface marketplace, chenosis. This means we are going to invest more in IT and service security to enable a safe environment.



