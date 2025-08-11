Ojangole: Businesses are not ready for loans 

Congratulations on being named the African Banker of the year. What contributed to this success?

Thank you. It was indeed an honour for me to be named the African Banker of the Year 2025. For this Award, the Judges at the African Banker Awards consider consistency in leadership in tandem with demonstrated milestones for their organisations over a period.

According to the Award Citation, the judges focused a lot on how the bank’s performance has been consistently growing over the key performance measures, which in the case of Uganda Development Bank [UDB], are not only financial measures such as the growth in our loan book, the growth in our profitability, the growth in our assets, but also the impact that we are creating in our economies in terms of jobs created, contribution to output value, private sector performance, among others.

Currently, you are the Chairperson of the Association of African Development Finance Institutions (DFIs). What is the role of these DFIs in African economies?

Development finance institutions were established in the 1950s, to help countries accelerate industrialisation. When some of the underdeveloped countries wanted to catch up with the pace of development and industrialisation with the developed ones, they needed a special-purpose vehicle, through which they could undertake specific interventions. There was a market gap to fill. That is the primary role of national development banks: to fulfil specific mandates and address market gaps.

Different economies have different priorities. But for Uganda, one of the key priorities for the government is to address the availability and affordability of capital for the private sector. And this is one of the policy priorities for UDB. Talking of Uganda’s private sector, over 75 percent is comprised of Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs). These require specific interventions to access capital and are another area UDB is tackling.

These development finance institutions in African economies play a unique, catalytic, and specific role in promoting sustainable social and economic transformation by partnering with their governments to undertake priorities and serving as a vehicle to channel finance for those priorities, which vary from country to country.

How many development finance institutions are there in Africa?

There are 90 development finance institutions under the Association of African Development Finance Institutions. These are primarily national development banks, such as the Uganda Development Bank, and regional development banks, including the East African Development Bank, the Development Bank of Southern Africa, and the West African Development Bank.

Additionally, we have some bilateral and multilateral development banks that operate in the region or outside the region as members, such as BADEA and India Exim Bank, as well as other institutions that have a development mandate and work closely with development banks. But 80 of the members are national development banks.

What has helped UDB to grow its total assets to Shs1.78 trillion and the loan book of Shs1.53 trillion?

UDB grows with funding specifically from the government and other funding sources from the bilateral and multilateral development banks. When we receive more funding, the Bank expands its assets and is in a position to deploy this funding to increase the loan book, as that is the primary purpose for which we utilise the funds.

Is government doing enough to capitalise its development bank?

Looking at the demand for long-term credit and due to the economy’s expansion, we would appreciate it if the government provided additional capital. This year, government has supported the bank to get an additional Shs1 trillion in funding.

Why do businesses in African countries continue to face challenges in accessing long-term development finance?

I will look at that question in twofold. One is the supply-side issue of access to finance. Is money available or not? From my experience, money is available. For example, if you examine our banking sector, the banks are well-capitalised and liquid. If you examine the bilateral and non-bilateral funds, other impact funders, and specific funds, funding is available.

However, there are issues of access. So, how do we make capital flow from these places to the businesses that need it? Which brings me to the other problem, the demand-side issue.

The demand-side issue is the preparedness and readiness of businesses to utilise this money, whether private sector or public sector businesses. That is where work needs to be done more so that the people who have funding are enabled to provide funding to the businesses that require this financing. We have supported SMEs with readiness and advisory services, so that they can be attractive for funding.

If a business comes to UDB and it is not bankable, we do not send them away. Instead, we do a lot of advisory work through our Business Accelerator for Entrepreneurship (BASE) programme for the SMEs; while project preparation and project development support is available for larger public sector and private sector projects. The Bank's new strategy has adopted a demand generation approach, where we shall not sit and capture demand from only ready and bankable projects, but we shall create the demand through working with promoters and developers to generate project pipelines.

What sectors are you lending to?

We focus on the National Development Plan. The government has developed a tenfold growth strategy, outlining the sectors that will generate the highest economic return for the country and its people.

Currently, UDB supports agriculture, agro-industry, manufacturing, infrastructure, mineral-based industries, and services embodying tourism, education, health, creatives, science, technology and innovation.



There are concerns that accessing a loan from UDB takes eight or nine months. What explains these delays?

That is not the case. Some projects are turned around quickly, especially if they are straightforward and the business owners are fulfilling their intended roles. For some projects, we work with the promoters from the conceptualisation of the business ideas. Therefore, we need to understand the business they wish to be involved in and advise them on the best way to structure their loan requests. This includes ensuring that the business plans and necessary documentation to support the project are in place.