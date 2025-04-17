Old Mutual leverages fintech to streamline premium collection

In a strategic move to enhance customer convenience and boost digital financial services uptake, Old Mutual Life Assurance Uganda has partnered with NxtPe and Airtel Money to roll out a new digital premium payment platform.

The solution enables customers to pay their life insurance premiums instantly via Airtel Money, with the added functionality of setting up standing orders directly from their mobile wallets—streamlining recurring payments without the need for traditional bank arrangements.

This digital innovation marks a significant step in the insurance sector's shift toward customer-centric, tech-enabled service delivery in Uganda.

“With NxtPe and Airtel Money, we are placing convenience in the hands of our customers,” said Joshua Akena, Head of Operations at Old Mutual Life Assurance. “Whether you're at home or on the go, you can pay your life insurance premiums with just a few taps. The ability to set up automatic payments gives customers peace of mind and full control.”

The move is expected to increase insurance penetration, reduce lapses in premium payments, and support broader goals around financial inclusion, especially for customers without access to formal banking infrastructure.

According to Japhet Aritho, Managing Director of Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL), the partnership reflects a shared vision to integrate digital finance into everyday life.

“This collaboration with Old Mutual and NxtPe simplifies how Ugandans manage their financial obligations. It also aligns with Airtel Money’s mission to enable every Ugandan to do more, while helping expand access to financial tools with real-life impact,” he said.

The solution is integrated through NxtPe’s digital payments platform and can be accessed via https://kora.nxt.pe/oldmutual, where customers can follow simple prompts to complete payments or set up automated deductions.

For Old Mutual, this digital upgrade positions the insurer to meet the expectations of a growing mobile-first customer base and reduce friction in the premium collection process. It also reflects an industry-wide trend where mobile money platforms are reshaping insurance distribution and payment models, especially in emerging markets.

The initiative supports Airtel Money’s broader agenda to digitize the Ugandan economy, in line with national goals around cashless transactions and universal access to financial services.

With mobile money usage surging across Uganda and more consumers demanding faster, flexible payment options, this partnership could help Old Mutual tap into new market segments while reinforcing its brand as an innovator in the life insurance space.