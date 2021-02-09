Pandemic should not sink your startup

While some businesses have managed to withstand the financial ravages in 2020, it is projected that 2021 will be a defining year for enterprises established in 2019 onwards.

According to the latest data provided by the United States Bureau of Labour Statistics, 20 percent of startups close shop during the first two years of operation, with 50 percent of them collapsing within five years.

These grim statistics have been compounded by the break our of the pandemic that has made running a business let a lone a startup a tough call.

However, despite these hard times, experts say entrepreneurs should not stop dreaming and setting up businesses.

Launch in pandemic

So how do you successfully launch and run your startup in a period of business uncertainty and economic contraction occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic?

Prateek Suri, a 31-year-old investor in the smart television market who founded his company six years ago, growing to claim a substantial market share from the likes of Samsung and LG, advises those who invested during the pandemic to identify measurable goals and doing proper research first.

“For some startups, it has been a baptism of fire because investing during a global crisis needs more tenacity and deep market analysis because consumers change their preferences when their pockets are threatened by fear of the unknown,” he said.

However, he encourages people to shed off the fear of investing in 2021 or starting a business, and gather the courage to go through the torrid business environment.

“The biggest mistake you can make is to be afraid of failure because of a pandemic. Failure is key to your success, it helps you learn to break the glass ceiling. Ninety percent of life is about how you react after failure. Every step of failure is a great lesson towards success,” remarks Mr Suri, who is the founder and chief executive of Maser.

According to Alice Anangi, founder and CEO of Zeden Technologies, startups founders must never be afraid of failure and losses, since they are the greatest assets when navigating the start-up scene,” she says.

“They only make you better and more resilient. Some of these ups and downs are there to test your grit in the business world and will set a very strong foundation for you to do things better the next time.”

Many people enter the business world without a proper plan of what they are going to do, what product/service they are going to provide, what challenge will the product/service be solving, the go to market strategy and the competition available. If you do this, experts say, you are essentially planning for the failure of your business. Have a sense of direction and navigate through it as your client requirements or business expectations change.

“Do not try to do everything yourself. Most startup owners make a huge mistake of thinking they are all alone and decide to manage their business entirely by themselves. Surround yourself with mentors and experts in different areas that will help streamline and propel your business forward. Find advisors, wise counsel, seasoned entrepreneurs and successful mentors and discuss your goals, challenges, strategies, progress and ideas. You will be surprised at how many mistakes such advisors will help you avoid in the long run,” Ms Anangi says.

