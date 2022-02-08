Prepare for possible turbulence in 2022 financial markets, IMF says

A fuel price notice at a petrol station in Kampala. The price of a litre of fuel has surpassed the Shs5,000 mark this year. PHOTO/ Edgar R. Batte

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

Uganda, like all the other countries in the world, is focusing both on fiscal and monetary actions towards economic growth recovery and stable financial conditions

Although there are high hopes of economic recovery, the International Monetary Fund has said the global economy has started off 2022 in a weaker position than previously expected.

