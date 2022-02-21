Providing reserved goods and services in oil industry

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

Supplying 16 categories of goods and services is exclusively reserved for Ugandan companies. But there are exceptions within the law subject to the approval of PAU or via commercial structuring where non-Ugandan companies can actually participate in providing reserved goods and services, Dennis Kakembo writes. 

To maximise the participation of local enterprises in the oil and gas value supply chain, Uganda has enacted robust national content requirements that are being enforced to the letter by the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (“PAU”). The supply of 16 categories of goods and services is exclusively reserved for Ugandan companies. This notwithstanding, there are exceptions within the law subject to the approval of PAU or via commercial structuring where non-Ugandan companies can actually participate in the provision of reserved goods and services as we highlight in this article.

