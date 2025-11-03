Psychology of his money, her money

On a Sunday afternoon in Bukoto, a Kampala suburb, Mutebi and his wife Sarah sit across their small living room table, laptops open, spreadsheets glowing on the screen.

They are not accountants. But balancing the books has become a weekend ritual.

Both in their early thirties, the couple juggles full-time jobs and two young children.

Together, they earn about Shs3.2 million a month. Still, by mid-month, their wallets are nearly empty. Rent, school fees, and food prices keep climbing faster than their paycheques.

Sarah says, “We are always fighting about money. Sometimes, we have to take loans just to stay afloat.”

The rent, school fees, and food prices keep biting harder.

Across Uganda, couples continue to navigate the intricate intersection of love and finances. Money has the power to unite or divide, and for many partners, determining whether it is his, hers, or ours remains one of the most difficult aspects of their relationship.

Financial expert Newton Buteraba, the chief executive officer of House of Wealth, says conversations about money should not be taboo. Instead, he urges couples to make them intentional and structured.

“Even in marriage, there should be a portion of money that each partner controls privately,” he advises. “When there is no sense of financial freedom, couples start to feel like strangers in their own homes.”

Three-account rule

To avoid financial friction, Buteraba recommends the three-account system a joint account, individual accounts for each partner, and a joint investment account.

“The joint account can handle shared goals like paying school fees, buying land, or building a home,” he explains. “Then each partner should have a personal account for individual spending without feeling policed.”

This approach, he says, preserves autonomy while promoting teamwork.

The cost of living in Kampala continues to climb, with household monthly expenses averaging between Shs1.8 million and Shs2 million, according to Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), 2024 estimates. Buteraba emphasizes that couples must plan early and agree on spending priorities before the bills start to dictate the relationship.

For example, a couple earning Shs3 million per month could allocate Shs1.5 million to household bills and personal expenses, then save Shs1 million in a joint investment account.

“In two years, they can accumulate Shs24 million and buy a plot of land,” he notes. “If each contribution is documented, ownership can be registered according to input, promoting fairness and accountability.”

He believes financial discipline and shared vision are far more important than the size of the income.

“Couples who plan together build together,” Buteraba says. “But those who hide their financial habits build resentment instead of wealth.”

Financial compatibility

Buteraba points out that financial compatibility often predicts relationship longevity more than romance itself.

“Money remains the number one cause of breakups,” he says. “It always circles back to finances.”

Buteraba estimates that couples who commit at least 20 to 30 percent of their combined monthly income to savings or investments are more likely to remain financially and emotionally stable in the long term.

His money and her money

Independent financial advisor Joseph Areu takes the conversation deeper, arguing that money conflicts often mask emotional or psychological imbalances.

“When couples argue about money, the real problem usually lies elsewhere,” he says. “Money exposes the deeper cracks, trust issues, insecurities, or a lack of shared goals.”

According to Areu, men and women often separate finances for different reasons.

“Men see money as a symbol of control or authority,” he explains. “A man feels disempowered when he loses control over his income. Women, on the other hand, often associate financial independence with safety.

Many want a cushion, not because they don’t trust their partners, but because they fear uncertainty.

Areu cautions that the key issue is not whether couples combine or separate their finances, but why they make that choice.

“Keeping separate accounts is not wrong,” he says. “The problem begins when secrecy replaces transparency.”

He emphasizes that every account should have a purpose. “Is it for school fees, emergencies, or independence? Clarity builds trust,” he adds.

A lack of openness, he warns, can spiral into suspicion. “You will find one partner secretly buying land or taking a loan. Even with good intentions, secrecy breeds mistrust. That is when love starts losing its emotional balance.”

Areu believes that openness must come with structure. “If both partners are working, agree on who pays for what,” he suggests.

“Maybe one handles household bills while the other manages savings or investments. Defined roles prevent power struggles,” Areu says.

Finances should be managed by competence, not gender. “Sometimes the woman is more disciplined or financially literate. Let her take the lead in budgeting. It is about ability, not ego.”

When money meets trust

Areu stresses that transparency eliminates doubt.

“A husband can have his personal account, and so can the wife,” he says. “But if major financial decisions are made in secret, like taking loans or buying property, it destabilises the family. It is about accountability, not control.”

He encourages couples to plan for life’s uncertainties. “Discuss what happens to shared assets in case of death or separation,” he advises.

“I have seen cases where a man invests millions but excludes his wife as a beneficiary. Even if well-intended, the lack of disclosure causes deep pain later.”

Start the money talk early

Areu insists that couples should not wait for marriage to discuss money.

“The right time to start talking about finances is the moment you commit to each other,” he says. “Finances form the backbone of family stability, so these conversations must start early.”

He also believes financial counseling should be a joint effort. “When I counsel families, I encourage both spouses to attend sessions together,” Areu says.



“It builds teamwork and transparency. Even if you maintain separate accounts, one joint investment goal keeps you growing together.”

Growing together, not apart

In the end, both experts agree that love and money can coexist, but only with honesty, structure, and shared purpose.

“When couples talk about money before money talks about them,” Buteraba concludes, “they turn potential conflict into partnership.”

Areu adds a final word of wisdom: “Money does not destroy relationships, secrecy does. When love meets discipline, even money becomes a language of trust.”