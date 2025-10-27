Read beyond your role, says Dr Kiryabwire   

You have had an illustrious career in corporate law and securities regulation. What are the most critical skills for a legal professional looking to transition into boardroom roles?

Although corporate governance standards require boards to have diverse skills and competencies, when appointed to the board, you have collective responsibility for the organisation.

Therefore, you will not be called upon to contribute in terms of your core skills and competencies but a lot more will be expected from you. So one is expected to have other skills beyond their core qualifications such as leadership, governance, ability to bring diverse insights and perspectives to deliberations, ability to read and interpret financial statements, among others. For example, on the boards of international organisations, I was appointed because of my experience in various jurisdictions in Africa.

When I served on the International Ethics Standards board for Accounts (IESBA), insights and perspectives from Africa are critical because the IESBA is a global standard setting body. On other boards, they may need a lawyer but if you can demonstrate that you bring more than your core competencies, then that makes you an attractive candidate.

Issues such as integrity are critical so it is important for one to ensure they do not engage in activities that could put their ethics and integrity into question.



As a chairperson at dfcu Bank and an academic, how do you balance your professional responsibilities with your personal life?

It boils down to interests. My role at dfcu aligns with my academic work. I teach banking and corporate governance. I have been fortunate to bring the two worlds together.

On the personal side, there will always be challenges with work life balance but you just have to be intentional about making it work. I was raised by a single mother because my father passed on when I was very young. So my mother had to work hard to educate and provide for us. There isn’t a one size fits all strategy. I have had several conversations with various people and the strategies vary depending on the circumstances.

Some couples are very careful in terms of what they commit to so both are not in high demanding jobs. But not everybody has this choice. Sometimes, it might be the season of your life, such as when the children are young and one might slow down and pick up later. That too has pros and cons. In my case, the board roles are not full-time jobs. The academic job is full-time but it has cycles that allow me to create the right balance.



You have been a trailblazer for women in leadership and boardroom positions in Uganda. What are the key barriers to women’s participation in these roles, and how can they be addressed?

The story of the African woman has not been told properly but we have women including those that are not formally educated, who have transformed societies and created impact across generations. If you read Mrs. Rhoda Kalema’s biography, you will understand the true meaning of resilience.

Some barriers are self-inflicted like personal doubt and lack of clarity of purpose. Read the book, “The Mountain is you” by Briana Wiest and you will understand what I am talking about.

Many competent women are held back by self- doubt. Others wait to be identified rather than take proactive steps to be visible. In my younger days, we were told, ‘ladies are seen and not heard.’ So I struggled to find my voice. I am aware of this challenge for most of us and some men. But you have be intentional about coming out of that shell.

As a young professional, my former employer gave me opportunities that gave me the building blocks. Now, I do the same for young professionals and students.

I look out for that reserved student who is determined to never say a word in class, I assign them work to present and tell them they will not die! I encourage them to volunteer to participate in various activities so their potential can be spotted.

I encourage young professionals to read widely and gain knowledge beyond their core competencies.



What advice would you give to individuals looking to make an impact in boardroom discussions, particularly in complex financial institutions?

Understand your role as a director and commit. Both of these are loaded and it could spend a lot of time unpacking this. We operate in complex environments. This is not just dfcu bank or other boards where I serve such as MTN. The post Covid-19 environment is very uncertain and complex. Organisations must operate in environments where polices are complex and often contradictory.

Technology is evolving at a very fast pace. The transition to younger generations is impacting workplace culture; families are experiencing significant stress. So, understanding your role as a director is critical as well as ensuring you commit time to the affairs of the organisation.

It is not about attending meetings but reading and preparing for meetings, supporting the executive teams, understanding the environment in which the organisation operates and how that is likely to impact the organsiation now and in the future and being able to bring those perspectives into board room deliberations.



You have mentored many young professionals throughout your career. How do you approach mentoring relationships?

I have been supported professionally but I am not sure that those who supported me had a checklist. I always give back by supporting others.

As the bible says: “It is more blessed to give than to receive”, there are mutual benefits. I learn a lot from mentorship conversations, no matter how young or inexperienced the person may be.



Given your experience in the financial sector, what are the most pressing challenges facing institutions and how can they be mitigated?

Each financial institution has its unique challenges. However, some are cross-cutting and many organisations including those outside the financial sector experience these challenges.

The transition of the workforce to younger generations is challenging for all organisations. Our young people are smart but they want to work differently. They don’t like hierarchy and structure.

The complex business environment impacts all organsiations and this is creating a culture of short termism and that bothers me!

The multiple crises including Covid-19, conflicts in various parts of the world and their impact on business is fueling a shift from long-term strategies to short-term objectives.

There is the issue of skill and workplace culture, cyber security threats and a shift from binary to dual phenomena.

Historically, financial instruments had clearly defined features, for example, it was always clear what fit into the bucket of payment instruments and also the bucket of securities instruments. Technology innovations have created instruments that do not fit into a single bucket and regulatory frameworks are changing to respond to this. These changes create new risks for organisations and opportunities. Many things are changing including the nature of assets.

Think about the recent court decision about property rights of cohabiting couples. We were already having challenges identifying spouses in relation to matrimonial property in financial transactions and now that has been complicated.



What are the essential elements of effective governance in large organisations?

Prof. Mervyn King, the man who led the development of the King Codes of Corporates of South Africa said: “The Basic Principles of Corporate Governance are Universal...intellectual honesty as the foundation with the pillars on that foundation being fairness, accountability, responsibility and transparency.” It is very tempting to adopt a tick box or compliance approach to governance. Governance is a way of life.

The core principles of governance must be integral to how you do business, that is, transparency, accountability, integrity, fairness and responsibility.