Real estate versus stocks: Which is the better investment?

With inflation rising and interest rates fluctuating, many households are feeling the financial strain. For investors, one question has become more urgent than ever: How can I grow my money safely and wisely? For generations, Ugandans have turned to real estate as the ultimate investment — stable, tangible, and tied to legacy. A plot of land or a rental home has, for long, been the marker of financial success.

Currently, a new wave of investors is exploring stocks and Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) options that offer higher growth potential, lower entry costs, and greater flexibility.

As traditional wealth habits meet modern financial tools, the real question is: Which investment delivers more over time, property or the markets? This article dives into expert insights, market trends, and investor realities to uncover which path or combination truly builds sustainable wealth in Uganda’s evolving financial landscape.

Mr Sanjay Rughani, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bank, says when it comes to choosing between stocks and real estate, there is no one-size-fits-all answer. Both asset classes offer compelling benefits and unique challenges.

“It is not about choosing real estate over stocks or vice versa. It is about aligning your investment with your financial goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon,” Sanjay says.

“Returns vary depending on purpose and location. In Uganda, logistics hubs such as warehouses, affordable housing in the right places, and gated properties are currently delivering some of the best real estate returns,” Sanjay explains.

Stocks, in contrast, don’t require maintenance, aside from monitoring your portfolio and staying informed about market trends. However, the Ugandan stock market, while limited in the number of listed companies, offers potentially higher long-term gains, though it remains unpredictable in the short term.

“If you are young and can invest for 10 years or more, stocks could yield better returns. But if you want more stable, short-term income, real estate is the safer bet,” he explains.

Mr Richard Byarugaba, the board chairperson of Old Mutual Investment Group, argues that both real estate and stocks have their place in a well-structured portfolio.

“Stocks can grow significantly and generate multiple income streams. But they require patience and a stomach for volatility,” he notes.

Real estate, on the other hand, offers steady growth, although it can be capital-heavy and difficult to manage without the right expertise.

According to Mr Simon Wafubwa, the managing director of Enwealth Financial Services, the debate between real estate, stocks, and bonds is best resolved not by picking sides, but by understanding the strengths of each and embracing balance.

“In Uganda, government bonds have consistently offered fixed returns, typically ranging between 10 and 15 percent depending on the tenor,” he says.

Whereas real estate has also appreciated significantly, especially in urban areas, it demands substantial upfront capital and can take years to sell. Stocks offer high growth potential, remain volatile and are closely tied to market cycles. On the Uganda Securities Exchange, only a few companies have delivered consistent dividends.

This, he argues, is where Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) come in. CIS, such as unit trusts, pool money from multiple investors and spread it across a diversified portfolio that includes stocks, bonds, and other instruments, offering a blend of growth potential and risk management.

For everyday investors, Wafubwa says, CIS provides the most practical balance between return and stability over time.

One of the greatest advantages of CIS is their accessibility. With as little as Shs100,000, an investor can gain exposure to a wide array of asset classes, something that is not feasible with real estate or large bond purchases.

“This low barrier to entry has opened the door for many ordinary Ugandans to begin their investment journey,” he adds.

Another advantage is professional management.

Unlike individual investors who may lack the time or expertise to research stocks or time bond purchases, CIS are run by licensed fund managers who monitor markets daily, adjusting portfolios to reduce risk and seize opportunities. “It is a passive way to invest actively,” says Wafubwa.

Liquidity is another key differentiator. While real estate may take months or years to sell, often at the mercy of market conditions, units in a collective scheme can be redeemed within a few days.

This flexibility makes CIS particularly attractive to younger investors or those with medium-term financial goals.

Comparison

Comparing risk and return across asset classes, Wafubwa notes that government bonds remain the most stable, offering guaranteed interest and repayment at maturity.

Stocks, on the other hand, sit at the higher end of the risk spectrum, offering high growth but also high volatility.

“Real estate sits somewhere in the middle. It offers long-term appreciation and stable rental income. But it is not immune to economic slowdowns. Rental yields in Kampala, for example, average 6–8 percent annually, and property values can stagnate if demand falls,” he elucidates.

By combining these assets under one umbrella, CIS smoothen out the bumps.

“When stock prices dip, bond holdings cushion the portfolio. When real estate is slow to sell, other assets provide liquidity,” he explains, noting that diversification is the biggest strength of a CIS.

Cost implication

Wafubwa points out the cost implications that investors must weigh. He says real estate comes with a range of heavy, often hidden, expenses, stamp duty, brokerage and legal fees, title processing, maintenance, and the risk of long-term vacancies.

In contrast, CIS charge a transparent management fee, disclosed upfront, with no maintenance burden. This makes them appealing for small and medium investors looking for predictability and lower overhead.

Policy shifts and infrastructure development are other factors that influence the value of all these assets.

For instance, a new road or industrial park can boost property prices in that area. Government borrowing can shift bond yields, while taxes and inflation directly impact company earnings and, by extension, stock prices.

Further adding, “Collective investment schemes feel all these movements, too, but because they are diversified, they reduce the risk of any single event having a catastrophic impact.”

In this way, he describes CIS as a ‘steady hand’ through economic shifts and can absorb shocks and deliver smoother returns over time.

But can CIS really rival the returns of a well-picked stock or prime piece of real estate?

Wafubwa believes so. “Yes, a single stock might outperform in a given year, and some prime real estate delivers excellent returns. But most individual investors struggle to spot those opportunities, and the entry costs are high,” he explains.

With a CIS, someone with modest savings can earn competitive annual returns of 9 to 15 percent, without the risk of betting on just one asset.

One may wonder, does diversification through a collective investment scheme compare with concentrating most of one’s capital in a single property or a few stocks?

Wafubwa says concentration magnifies both gains and losses. He notes that putting all your wealth in a single rental property exposes you to risk. For instance, if one tenant moves out, your income stops. Investing in only a few stocks can be just as dangerous if one company underperforms.

“CIS diversifies your exposure across dozens of securities, bonds, and other instruments. This cushions investors from shocks and ensures more consistent growth, especially important when saving for long-term goals like retirement,” he adds.