Reduce price of digital tax stamps - outgoing NBL boss

The brewery industry is one of those that has suffered from adverse effects of the Covid-19 lockdown following closure of bars and restaurants in March. After a stint of about three years, Nile Breweries Limited’s managing director Thomas Kamphuis will be leaving and company and replaced by Mr David Valencia. Prosper Magazine’s Justus Lyatuu caught up with him over his experience of leading a brewery during the Covid-19 crisis. Excerpts below.

How has Covid-19 reshaped the beer industry in Uganda?

People drink more from home now than before Covid-19. Last year, there were several parties but that disappeared during Covid-19.

Methods of selling changed; supermarkets, restaurants, stockists became more important.

Also logistics became trickier as most of our raw materials were stuck at the Kenyan side of the border, hence channels, logistic supplies and the marketing strategies changed. Live events were not there so we had to work with online platforms, radio and television.

What lessons have you learnt as a manager?

The first lessons I have learnt is in the entrepreneurship and resilience of Ugandans. I find it inspiring to see that almost everybody is running their business. I think Uganda is a very enterprising country and people can thrive in circumstances that are tough with little money, even when the business environment is harsh, but people easily adapt.

As I leave the corporate world, I’m going to start my own business and this is something I learnt from Uganda.

I had a few role models who are Ugandans but learnt that the world is just more than numbers; it is about good interpersonal relationships. I have learnt that interpersonal and family relationships are more important than how I valued them in Europe.

How has the beer industry performed?

The year started when we were really strong between January to mid-March. In April, we could not produce for two weeks until we came with arrangements with hotels to keep our staff because we could not host them all on site.

In May to September, we started recovering but October and November have been a bit low in sales.

How the industry is now compared to when you joined?

The struggle is in the informal sector because consumers are cash strapped due to Covid-19.

On our side, the government has launched the Digital Tax Stamps (DTS) which is a cost to us. Although those in the formal sector have implemented it, we have not seen much of the enforcement to ensure that products that are on the market without a stamp are off the shelves.

This has driven up the prices of the products of the formal sector more than the informal sector. But since consumers are price-sensitive, they are going into informal markets.

The government can make the prices of the stamps a little cheaper so that we do not have to increase the prices or start enforcement in the informal sector.

Where do you see the growth potential of beer firms in Uganda amid Covid19?

He (David Valencia) needs to keep a very good eye on the costs, if you have cash, you can pay your suppliers and keep producing ongoing. Our wish is to get out of Covid-19 as soon as possible.

With Covid-19, we need a channel to do things like beer packs [cartons] which can easily be taken home or anywhere. Our consumers are still taking beer so if they want to take their beer anywhere, make for them things that will help take it wherever they go.

Also, capitalise online platforms to sell products.

In your view, how can a leader manage change?

You have to care for the people you work with and learn to see things in other people’s perspectives. That will help you shape the message and decisions that are more palatable. People are generally opposed to change but when you explain it properly, people will accept change.

What is your experience as a managing director in Uganda in relation to the beer market?

Uganda is more competitive. I have worked in South Africa, Zambia, and Tanzania where we have a market share of about 90 per cent. But in Uganda, we are at about 65 per cent market share, that makes us fight with our competitors and this puts a lot of pressure on the company to improve.

What is NBL’s position on digital tax stamps?

We are not opposed to the DTS. We are opposed to paying the price for them. Government should find a way of formalising the economy so that all come on board and pay the DTS.

We are paying millions of dollars to the government annually but we are not getting any return. That is what we oppose.

Any challenges you have experienced as a manager?

We have many, this is a big company but I would say we have remained positive but the unpredictability of the government’s behaviour (DTS) makes it harder to plan for the future.

But the journey has been interesting with challenges and developments to take charge of.

