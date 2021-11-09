Restructure your business to make it resilient

A woman counts cash in a bank Several businesses restructured their loans when Bank of Uganda issued credit relief measures. PHOTO/EDGAR R. BATTE

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

If your business is highly indebted, you can request your bank to change the terms of the existing loans for example by increasing the period of the loan, Crystal Kabajwara writes.

The September 2021 report by the Bank of Uganda on the “State of the Economy” tells us that “measures to curb the re-surgence of the Covid-19 pandemic have dampened the growth momentum of the economy” and the economy is now predicted to “grow at about 3.5-4.0 per cent down from the 4.0-4.5 per cent as earlier predicted in June 2021”.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.