Seal year-end targets in the final stretch

With just two months left in the year, the season is alive with movement and urgency.

People are on the move—crossing paths, juggling plans, making countless phone calls—as they prepare for the final stretch of the busy season.

For businesses, this is the harvest season, especially for those who had established a strong sales foundation at the start of the year. Conversely, it is also a crucial period for strategising to achieve year-end sales targets for those that have not hit targets.

For those still striving to meet their targets, this period is a critical opportunity to achieve their goals. While it can indeed bring success, according to experts, it also comes with a sense of anxiety due to intense competition, as numerous companies vie for their share of the market before the year ends.

Regardless of the strategies employed, executive leadership remains focused on one clear objective: achieving their targets. Consequently, the pressure mounts for the heads of marketing and sales, leading to heightened stress and anxiety as they strive to meet these critical goals.

This raises an important question: Can businesses realistically achieve their targets in the remaining weeks, which present a valuable opportunity for profit? If so, what actions must be taken to ensure success?

Business coaches who have weighed in on the matter express a balanced perspective, offering a 50-50 view while maintaining a cautiously optimistic outlook.

Much like fuel is essential for a car to run, sales are the lifeblood of a business. Imagine being stuck in a traffic jam with an empty fuel tank; no matter how clear the road ahead may be, your vehicle remains immobile.

Even when a traffic officer signals for cars to proceed, your car cannot move without refueling. In this scenario, the frustration grows as other drivers honk, urging you to clear the way. This metaphor captures the essence of sales in business: without them, the operation stalls.

Annually, businesses set sales targets considering various factors especially historical performance - analysing past sales trends helps identify realistic benchmarks based on seasonal fluctuations and market demand. Next, understanding the competitive landscape - knowing what rivals are achieving can guide target setting to ensure they are challenging yet attainable.

Possibility

Analysts indicate that before assessing the feasibility of achieving sales targets, it is essential to identify the underlying challenges that prevent businesses from meeting those goals, which often stem from the initial process of setting sales targets.

“Trying to achieve your full-year target in a short time is a daunting prospect, unless what remains is close to 25 percent of your target,” cautions Charles Ocici, executive director at Enterprise Uganda.

Mr Ocici highlights that while achieving such goals is possible, the approach must be realistic, especially if companies are behind by more than half of their targets with little action taken to address the gap.

For businesses that depend on a strong end-of-year peak, particularly in retail and hospitality, success largely depends on preparation—something that many Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) can miss when urgency, rather than strategy, guides their decisions.

A key lesson for companies is the importance of consistent target-setting and monitoring throughout the year.

He points out that businesses often fall short when they fail to break down annual goals into monthly, weekly, or daily targets that allow for consistent tracking and adjustment.

“Setting targets without regular check-ins is ineffective. You need to evaluate both achievements and setbacks and adapt accordingly,” he says. This approach resonates with companies that operate in highly competitive environments, where staying ahead means not only setting ambitious goals but constantly adapting to changes in consumer behaviour and competitor activity.

Strategies

Usually, businesses take advantage of seasonal peaks by assessing their current practices and adopting agile strategies that resonate with market demands. Real-time competitor analysis is crucial here.

As Mr Ocici notes, “If others in your industry have higher volumes, use that as motivation,” encouraging businesses to remain vigilant about industry trends and customer expectations. Observing competitors can reveal valuable insights into consumer trends that might otherwise be missed, such as which products are in demand or which customer segments are growing.

By leveraging this knowledge, companies can fine-tune their strategies in ways that capitalise on what is already working in the market.

End-of-year client evaluation

Achieving sales targets during the end-of-year season hinges on a thorough assessment of client performance, says Mr Ocici.

"Are any of your major clients reducing their engagement with your brand? Now is the time to reconnect, understand any underlying concerns, and potentially reclaim lost business," he advises.

He also recommends reviewing the performance of your workforce and recognising employees who have been instrumental in driving growth.

"Acknowledging their contributions boosts morale and fosters loyalty," he adds.

Mr Ocici also highlights other key insights: minimising operational waste and adapting to evolving customer preferences.

"Customer demands are shifting. It is essential to understand which products or services resonate most with your target audience," he notes.

Mr Ronald Mayanja Omugalanda, a business development coach and researcher at Ability Explored, adds some rapid-impact strategies for businesses looking to boost year-end sales.

He suggests offering bundled products, which can drive up the average transaction size and enhance customer satisfaction.

Offering customers the option to buy on credit or through installment plans can create new sales opportunities.

However, it’s essential to manage this approach carefully to ensure timely repayments. This strategy mirrors the practices of larger retailers, who frequently introduce installment options during the holiday season to appeal to budget-conscious shoppers. By doing so, they not only boost sales but also enhance customer loyalty.

“Offering goods on installments or payment in bits encourages purchases. However, due diligence is essential to reduce potential losses,” Mr Mayanja notes.

The topic of promotional offers also brings an interesting dynamic to the table. Promotions, when carefully designed, can effectively boost sales without compromising profit margins, but over-relying on them can harm a business’s perceived value and sustainability.

Mr Ocici underscores this, warning, “Excessively low prices may cause customers to question the quality of your products.” For businesses, this is a critical reminder that consumers often equate price with quality. Deep discounts may bring in short-term sales, but a brand’s reputation could suffer in the long term if customers perceive these price cuts as a signal of inferior quality.

To avoid this pitfall, experts recommend offering strategic, limited-time promotions rather than across-the-board discounts.

For businesses that still find themselves stuck with slow-moving stock at the year’s end, inventory management becomes crucial. Discounting these items can create much-needed shelf space for high-demand products and free up cash flow for next year’s stock.

However, businesses must also consider the “first-in, first-out” method, or FIFO, ensuring that older stock moves first to minimise waste and maintain a fresh product lineup.

As Mr Mayanja advises, “Businesses should consider FIFO, which means first in, first out. No product should go out if the old stock is still in.” This method aligns with retail giants who have mastered the art of inventory rotation, ensuring that products are not only sold on time but also align with changing consumer preferences.

Equally significant is the focus on customer preferences. As the year closes, consumer behaviour shifts—whether towards holiday gifts, seasonal goods, or post-holiday purchases.

Companies that align their product offerings and marketing messages with these trends often see a spike in sales during the final quarter. Mr Mayanja highlights, “The current trend is about delivering stock, goods, and services to the buyer where they are,” underscoring the relevance of delivery services in today’s convenience-driven market.



This reflects the real-world shift seen in sectors such as e-commerce and retail, where brands that offer rapid delivery options or buy-online-pickup-in-store services often capture a greater share of holiday spending.