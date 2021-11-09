Shhh! Investors hate noise, no need for repeat terror attacks

In the last 17 days, two people lost their lives in two separate explosions in a span of just about 72 hours.

The “home-made bomb” that killed the young waitress, according to the police, was detonated at Komamboga, an eatery in Kawempe Township which is about 15-20 minutes’ drive from Kampala city.

Police claimed it was an “act of domestic terrorism,” before ISIS, a terrorist outfit owned the attack, contradicting the security agencies position.

Barely 72 hours later, Police confirmed that one person had died and several others injured in the explosion aboard the bus heading to Bushenyi in Western Uganda.

The September 2021 report by the Bank of Uganda shows that the economy is now predicted to grow at about 3.5-4.0 per cent, down from the 4.0-4.5 per cent as earlier predicted in June 2021.

Terror attacks evoke fear

Similar attacks last happened in 2010 where at least 76 people died in the twin bombings that not only gripped fear across the country but also, rattled the economy.

With the recent bombings, it looks like in addition to the security agencies trying to figure out the masterminds of the terrorism act, the economic managers should also think of how to urgently respond to the implications of such threats to the country.

Timing

Terrorism threats as evidenced by the two recent explosions couldn’t have come at a worse time. With the country looking to regain its footing amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and the government’s resultant containment measures, economists, policy analysts, researchers and MSMEs sector players fear that such threats could disrupt the main focus—reviving the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic induced pressures.

“The economy is not where it is supposed to be because of the effects of the pandemic. So the objective right now is to resuscitate the economy.But with such terrorism acts, it is like making one step forward and two backwards!” the former Vice Chairperson, Committee on National Economy, Mr Lawrence Bategeka said in an interview.

The former legislator who is also an economist and researcher told Prosper Magazine that any disruption to the economy now whether triggered by political difference or otherwise, will disrupt credit flow, production, food security and tourism among other sub-sectors. Once this happens, the economic recovery will take much longer to get back to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Biggest victim

One of the most susceptible sectors to terrorism and related threats is tourism, an industry that is already taking a beating from the effects of Covid-19.

Before the pandemic reared its ugly head, annual foreign exchange earnings from tourism increased from $ 1.35 million in 2015 to $1.6 billion in 2018. Annual tourist arrivals also increased from 1.3 million to 1.5 million during the same period. This was as a result of the sustained investments in the development and rehabilitation of tourism infrastructure and product diversification. Unfortunately, the outbreak of Covid-19 has since caused a huge setback to tourism albeit some signs of recovery which could be dampened by this “domestic terrorism” threats.

“This is one of the worst things that can happen to the tourism industry in Uganda,” Ms Jean Byamugisha, the executive director of Uganda Hotel Owners Association said when asked about the recent explosions.

She continued: “This sad development comes on the heels of the new rules requiring testing on arrival for all passengers, something that has since caused a mess at the airport, resulting in many cancellations for tourists who were headed here.”

According to Ms Byamugisha, for years, Uganda’s competitive advantage has been anchored on guaranteed security and less disruptions resulting from such terrorism threats.

“We have been known across the continent as one of the most secure and safest countries. Already, we are seeing travel advisories from our source markets and this is not good news because it will take a very long time before we can rebuild confidence to attract tourism and market ourselves as the ultimate tourism destination,” Ms Byamugisha noted.

Normally travel advisory informs decisions of tourists especially from Europe and America to either visit or cancel their trip, something that Ms Byamugisha said is already happening, following the two separate explosions, killing two and leaving several others nursing injuries.

No worries

The executive director Research and Policy at Bank of Uganda, Dr Adam Mugume, noted that there is no need for panic, describing the two incidence as insignificant to cause any economic worries. He bases his argument on previous experiences, including the 2010 twin bombings— in Kyadondo and Kabalaga, which was more devastating than the two separate incidences at Kamamboga and Mpigi.

He said: “The two bombings have no effect on the economy, apart from the usual social media exhilarating. You recall even the big bombing events never significantly dented the economy.”

He continued: “Uganda’s macroeconomic fundamentals are solid, only sustained insecurity can derail the economy.”

In support of this view is a local businessman, Mr C.L. Kodet, the chairman of Kodet International, told Prosper Magazine that this is a security problem and soon, it will be insignificant in the grand scheme of things.

Dr Fred Muhumuza, a senior economist, said the recent explosions have no effect on the economy.

“The explosions can be treated as isolated cases that are not a threat to national security,” he said.

For Mr Fred Mutoro, a trader downtown, the explosions are aimed at tarnishing the image of the country which inherently disrupts the economy as well. She said instead of rebuilding the economy to post Covid-era, the country could find itself in another dilemma –dealing with terrorism scares and threats instead.