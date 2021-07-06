Stop overspending

Overspending creates a dilemma of failing to choose between what is more important. If left unchecked, overspending may degenerate into chronic spending, Richard Luyombya writes.

Spending a little more above your budget is sometimes a necessary evil, especially when the price of essentials rises or when you want to have a little excitement after hard work.

However, if not tamed, it turns into overspending, and to the extreme, chronic spending, an addiction that may be as hard as a rock to reverse.

“Chronic spending is a constant recurrence of spending while overspending is to go beyond a set budget,” Mr Newton Buteraba, a life coach explains.

Signs of overspending

There are several signals to show you are a big spender. The major one is repetitive spending beyond budget.

Sometimes, this creates a dilemma of failing to choose between what is more important. In most cases, you buy things you do not use thus being extravagant.

“Over spenders think that whatever they are shopping is essential yet on evaluation, later on, they would have lived without it,” Mr Buteraba says.

Not being able to pay bills is a clear sign that you are overspending.

Big spenders also fear rejection hence want to keep up appearances. In the end, they become shopping hobbyists.

Mr Moses Buhanga who suddenly lost his job as the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to scale down their operations, found himself in the aforesaid situation.

“I often changed cars because of the big pay cheque I was assured of every month,” he shared.

According to Mr Buteraba, apart from the temptation that comes with earning a good salary, being with friends or people who overspend induces the spending appetite.

To some extent, a feeling of wanting to compete also causes overspending.

He adds that shopping in one place without comparing prices elsewhere is an alert that you are overspending.

The biggest danger in continued spending beyond budget is the accumulation of debts which maybe be unsustainable to pay back.

Experts caution that overspending if left unchecked, may degenerate into chronic spending.

Chronic spending

Chronic spending is a mental illness involving impulse dyscontrol or previous addictions.

Chronic spending is accompanied by intense emotion, such as anger, depression, anxiety, or loneliness, and acquiring something new soothes the soul is a sign your spending has become compulsive. “It is like a disease,” Mr Buteraba adds.”

Compulsive spenders (chronic spenders) normally hide purchases from loved ones, experience relationship problems due to spending, feel ashamed of their spending, feeling agitated or excited while shopping, and feeling like the next big purchase is the one that will improve your life.

Escaping overspending

Admitting you have an issue is the first step in taking control of your money.

It is easier said than done, but there are some concrete measures you can take to help keep your spending in check and improve your financial habits.

Firstly, Mr Butera advises changing routine that put you into debts.

Getting new friends who are focused on money and set a goal to invest rather than make others richer as you spend should be checked.

Adopting a new routine goes hand-in-hand with creating a budget that must be followed.

Taking a hard look at what you bring in versus what you spend is a crucial first step. Seeing how much you are blowing on clothes, electronics, and other luxury items can be a major wake-up call.

Start a spreadsheet. Whether you do it online, or just on an old-fashioned piece of paper, create a spreadsheet to categorise different expenses and types of income.

Meanwhile, chronic spending requires therapy from professional counselors as it is regarded as a health problem.