Sweet and sour loans

Ritah (not her real name) never imagined that what began as an urgent cry for financial help would turn into years of unrelenting financial misery. Faced with the sudden pressure of raising Shs4 million for school fees for her daughter, she turned to a prominent microfinance institution that promised “cash in a day.” True to their word, the money came quickly, a temporary relief that felt like a lifeline at the time. But that lifeline soon twisted into a noose.

Month after month, Ritah faithfully made her payments, clinging to the hope that she was making progress. Yet after a year, she discovered that her loan balance had barely shrunk. In fact, it was growing. When she demanded answers, the loan officer explained that her payments were “not reflecting” in their system, despite the proof she held in her hands.

Exhausted, Ritah sought advice, where she was told to “sell the loan.” With little choice, she handed it over to a commercial bank, which cleared the Shs3 million balance, but then immediately tied her down with a new loan facility. The Shs4 million emergency that once brought relief had soared into a Shs8 million trap, chaining her to years of deeper debt and despair.

Ritah did not realise that the “new” loan came with fresh interest rates. Since 2021, she has been paying, yet the finish line remains painfully far. The bank expects her to keep repaying until 2027, six long years of deductions. By the time the debt is finally cleared, she will have poured out more than Shs16 million, double what she borrowed. What once felt like a solution has instead become a slow, grinding punishment, draining not just her finances but also her peace of mind. “Is that legal?” Ritah, a school teacher, asks.

When she inquired, she was shocked to learn that the bank had given her a six-year loan without her consent. “I asked for five years. Then I was told the loan ends in 2027. I didn’t agree to that.”

Years later, a loan officer confided in her, saying she should never have sold the loan. The interest rate for bought-off loans is always higher. But that detail was not disclosed to her.

By law, banks and microfinance institutions are required to be transparent with borrowers. That means giving clear information about loan terms, interest rates, and repayment plans. That didn’t happen in Ritah’s case.

Having looked at this particular loan agreement, Edgar Ayebazibwe, a commercial lawyer with Mwesigwa Rukutana & Co. Advocates, said: “All this was not done. The interest rate was not disclosed and this is in contravention of the law.

He added that the agreement also had unfair terms, for example, clause 2.35, wherein the borrower waives the right to raise certain defenses should the matter ever be referred to a court of law.

“This term is unacceptable and unfair,” Ayebazibwe said. “It strips the borrower of the right to defend themselves in court, which means the case cannot stand on legal grounds if challenged. It is defective.

Ayebazibwe says the contract included other shocking clauses that a layperson could never understand.

Clause 2.39 has legal terms like domicilium citandi et excutandi, which means a place where a business is situated (in that context). Such terms cannot be understood by lay persons,” he added.

The agreement also does not resonate with the Data Protection and Privacy Act, wherein the borrower gives up his or her rights regarding the usage of the data collected in the contract documents.

Asked if there are potential consequences, he said, “The non-disclosure(s), if it goes to the root of the loan agreement, may lead to nullification of the credit facility.”

Ritah represents thousands of Ugandans who have borrowed from commercial banks or micro-finance institutions and have lost their property to the institutions simply because they were either too desperate to take caution on the loan products being given or the loans officers were too crafty to disclose the right information so that the borrowers understand what they are going into before they get the loan.

Should you sell the loan if you are offered the loan?

Matthew (also not his real name) almost found himself in the same trap like Ritah. In April 2025, he needed Shs7 million urgently to buy friesian cows, a deal he could not pass up. He approached a commercial bank in Kampala. The bank officials told him they could buy off his Shs3 million loan from another lender and top it up, giving him Shs20 million.

But since he asked for a short 12-month repayment period, they told him he qualified for Shs20 million instead. Why? “Use the rest for anything else,” the loan officer responded.

That is when he realised something was amiss. “They wanted me to take Shs20 million for 36 months. That is Shs670,000 off my salary every month for three years. I just wanted Shs7 million! Why are they pushing Shs20 million on me?”

“Instead of becoming a slave for three years, I left the process,” he says.

Ritah and Matthew represent many Ugandans who walk into banks hoping to solve a problem, only to walk out with a much bigger one.

Banking: A trap for unsuspecting

Ugandan banks issue loans primarily to “make money.”

The focus on making money, rather than helping people understand and borrow for development, is blamed for the high rate of loan defaults. Newspapers are usually filled with auction notices, homes, vehicles, and land, being sold off.

“If you pick a newspaper, you will see three to four pages of people’s property being auctioned every day. The banks hide behind auctioneers, ensuring their names do not appear directly in these sales. If banks were named in these adverts, people would fear borrowing from them again,” Matthew notes.

“There is no customer–bank relationship anymore. It is purely commercial, and that is why so many Ugandans are losing property. A system like this does not support the economy, it undermines it,” he added.

Some bank officials spoken to insist they are lending out money responsibly.

Mumba Kenneth Kalifungwa, the chief executive officer at Stanbic Bank, says the bank takes clear steps.

“We share with you the reference rate you are going to pay. We give you a loan amortization schedule, which shows that over the next so-and-so months, you are going to pay this amount of money. If you get a loan and your monthly payment is Shs500,000, we show the split; what goes towards principal repayment and what goes to interest. It shows the amortization until the amount becomes zero,” Kalifungwa says.

“We are as transparent as can be in all of our dealings with our customers. I am confident that everybody who works with our institution is obligated to operate by a strong value system. To the extent that people decide to conduct themselves in the wrong, they will be held accountable,” Kalifungwa adds.

According to Kalifungwa, once a customer signs a loan agreement, the assumption is they have understood the terms.

“A person should not sign on things they don’t understand. If they do that, then it is negligence on their part. The moment they append a signature, it means you are committing yourself to say that you understand what you have signed up for,” he says, adding “One of the standard clauses in many loan agreements states: “I acknowledge that the terms and conditions herein have been fully explained to me in a language I understand, and I have executed this agreement voluntarily, with full understanding and in sound mind.”

Desperation always puts borrowers at a disadvantage, and when one lands in the hands of an unscrupulous loan officer solely chasing targets, they risk being used as bait.

Daniel Babonereirwe, a former banker and chief executive officer of Banar Consults Limited, advises borrowers to seek professional help before committing to any loan agreement.

He says when repaying a loan, the bank first deducts its interest, then the principal, last because commercial banks make money out of interest.

“We looked at a certain loan application once, and it saved the client. We had about 28 clauses to change, and it saved him Shs50 million in interest. The fact that 2 percent and insurance fees are already deducted before the loan is disbursed says a lot about the system you are walking into and should tell you that a loan is never free money,” he says.

“The interest rates are high because the supply of affordable credit is very low,” Babonereirwe explains, adding: “We mostly have commercial banks, and these are business entities. They are not so concerned about the long-term viability of your loan as long as you can sign and pay.”

This scarcity of affordable financing options means that passion projects or long-term investments are being funded through short-term, high-interest loans.

“You have people taking loans to fund ventures that are not profitable. That is a mismatch. You are funding long-term needs with short-term, expensive credit, it is unsustainable.

Babonereirwe adds that because the government is also a big borrower, banks prefer lending to it over ordinary citizens, leaving the public with fewer options and more expensive credit.

He says loan top-ups or transfers between banks, he warns, are often deceptive. People think they are getting better deals, but end up accumulating new fees and higher interest rates.

“You might apply for Shs10.6 million and only walk away with Shs9.6 million. Then you start paying back Shs1 million a month, for years. It is a costly trap hidden in paperwork most people don’t understand,” Babonereirwe says.

So, what happens when it all goes wrong?

Several Ugandans are suffering in silence, weighed down by excessive loan charges, unclear terms, or threats of losing property, yet many remain unaware that there is a structured process for redress.

Bank of Uganda says aggrieved borrowers have the right to lodge formal complaints when they feel unfairly treated by their financial institutions.

The process begins with the borrower writing a formal complaint to the bank, clearly outlining the issue and attaching supporting documents such as the loan agreement, bank statements, and any relevant correspondence.

If the bank fails to resolve the matter, the customer can escalate the issue to the Bank of Uganda, either physically or through email.

Once a complaint is received, the Central Bank initiates a mediation process.

“We set up a meeting between you and the bank to mediate. We aim to resolve the issue quickly and fairly,” says Carols Lwanyaga, head of the mainstream media communications department at Bank of Uganda.

He adds that if mediation fails, parties are advised to seek redress through the courts.

But Edgar Ayebazibwe, a commercial lawyer with Mwesigwa Rukutana & Co. Advocates, believes part of the problem lies in regulatory fragmentation.

“Microfinance deposit-taking institutions are supervised by the Ministry of Finance, while commercial banks are under Bank of Uganda. If all these financial service providers were brought under one regulatory framework, preferably the Bank of Uganda, maybe we would see more uniform enforcement and accountability across the sector,” he says.

Wilbrod Owor, the executive director of the Uganda Bankers Association, also acknowledges the gaps on the side of financial institutions.

“There is still a lot of work to be done around financial literacy and clear communication,” he says.