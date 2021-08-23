Taking a pay cut

If you have taken a pay cut, you will have to look at ways in which you can save as much money as you did before, Richard Luyombya writes.

Pay cuts have become common during this Covid-19 pandemic as a measure for companies to stay in business.

As such, many workers have been hit with pay cut proposals. But as the Covid-19 pandemic drags on, it leaves a wave of economic devastation in its wake.

Much as it is advisable to stash away some cash for emergencies that seems like unrealistic advice for several people who did not and won’t be able to for a long time.

But you must make certain adjustments when you accept a salary reduction. Learning how to budget and manage your finances should go a long way in managing stress that comes with unexpected pay cuts.

Budget

When your paycheque is reduced, it is only prudent that you adjust your expenditure. On the contrary, however experts say, this is not the case because of the trauma that comes with salary reduction. So, how do you soberly manage expenses?

According to Mr Ronald Mayanja Omugalanda, a life coach and executive director, Ability Explored Entrepreneurship, focusing on spending on essentials such as food, shelter, clothing, healthcare, should top the list when reducing expenditures.

“For instance, use public transport to get to work if you have been driving a personal car. If available, ride a bike to work. Many people have embraced this recently,” he says.

Manage expenses

To manage your expenses, carry your foodstuff from home to work to reduce expenses on lunches, and breakfast.

For employees who spend a lot on data, Mr Mayanja advises them to use office Wi-Fi to reduce costs on the Internet, adding that if it is inevitable, they should use voice and Internet bundles.

The window-shopping routine must be checked when a pay cut comes in.

“Hanging out the streets after work lures you into window shopping hence spending outside the budget. It is better to go home immediately after work,” he suggests.

Saving

During pay cuts, saving more is paramount.

“As you embark on the saving journey, giving less to friends, communities and distant relatives should be minimised,” Mr Mayanja says.

Other opportunities

With the mearger resources left after a pay cut, start thinking of investing as it also offers the opportunity to exploit your abilities.

“There is no money too small to invest,” Mr Mayanja says.

In case, you are unable to open a shop, rely on your skills, networking, or showcasing talent which can earn you extra cash as well as building up your profile.

Other circumstances

However, sometimes an employer can reduce your salary if they feel you have limited skills in finding another job opportunity.

Underperformance also attracts a salary cut or you face demotion.

“If you are in this situation, then take the pay cut,” Mr Mayanja advises.

Illegal salary cuts

Although taking a pay cut is the least-worst option, employees should also be mindful of illegal pay cuts that might occur during the pandemic.

Mr Usher Wilson Owere, chairman of National Organisation of Trade Union (NOTU) says,you should inquire from the employer if the pay cut is permanent or temporary.

“Lack of clear communication about salary cuts gives room to employees to sue. I advise employers to communicate effectively to their employees by sigining an agreement consenting a salary cut and when to have it restored before the implementation,” he says.