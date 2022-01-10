Taking a safari

A herd of kobs oribis and a journey of giraffes feeding in the savannah plains of Murchison falls National Park. PHOTO | ALOYSIUS ATWIINE

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

  • Although the effects of Covid-19 are still visible, the closure of parks to contain the pandemic left many of the facilities idle, but the spirit of recovery is high as people forget the fatigue of lockdowns for this get-away, Paul Murungi writes.

The appeal of being in a national park comes down to personal taste. It can mean many things to different tourists. It could be the fascinating wilderness, with the challenge of finding elusive wildlife or spectacular vast grasslands. 

