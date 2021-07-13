Tax audit triggers that attract URA’s attention

There are several factors that increase the risk of a tax audit and these vary across transactions, businesses and industries. Crystal Kabajwara writes.

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Now that the June tax filing cycle has come to an end, the taxman will be reviewing the returns and supporting records that have been filed.

It is during this time that businesses may receive communication from the tax authority requesting for additional information, reconciliation exercises, and review of records or notification of a tax audit. Regardless of the nature of the enquiry, a notification from the tax authority implies that certain potential anomalies have been identified which require further investigation.

Often, such enquiries take businesses by surprise. However, all businesses are exposed to tax risk one way or the other and therefore, it is important for the business owners to be alert and proactively manage them.

One of the triggers of a tax audit is a business that is in a consistent loss making position. If a business has been operating for more than three years and has never reported an accounting profit or has tax losses, this tends to raise a flag.

The tax authority will seek to establish whether there are genuine commercial reasons for the losses or not. Maintaining proper records that show the performance of the business is critical for the management of this risk.

It is also important for loss making businesses to document the reasons of the losses. For example, we all know that Covid-19 has disrupted business operations. However, the extent of the disruption and ‘the how’ should be clearly documented.

Advertisement

Another trigger is a decline in tax payments over a period of time. A business that has been a top taxpayer whose tax payments suddenly decline, may be a cause for alarm.

The decline could be due to a re-organisation of the business or a change in the business model. For example, if an organisation changes its staffing model from direct employees to subcontractors, this will lead to a decline in PAYE remittances.

Similarly, a cessation of manufacturing operations to focus on distribution will affect excise duty and VAT remittances. In such cases, it is always important to proactively engage with the tax authority and inform them of the changes to your operations before hand.

A high quantity or quantum of cross border transactions is fertile ground for an enquiry. The risk is even higher where the transactions are with parties that are related to the taxpayer through common ownership.

Most cross border transactions, particularly those that are in respect to services attract withholding tax and VAT. Variances between the withholding tax and VAT ledger will be questioned. Payments to jurisdictions that have signed double taxation agreements with Uganda resulting in lower rates of withholding tax are prone to being queried. Where the recipient of the payment is a related party, transfer pricing issues will arise especially where the amounts involved are significant. Maintaining up to date documentation and records is important in managing such queries when they arise.

Large capital deductions in a given year may also raise red flags. These indicate that the business purchased items of a capital nature such as equipment, plant, machinery and buildings.

In such cases, the enquiry would seek to establish whether the assets exist, their nature, whether purchased locally or imported, if imported, whether they were correctly classified for customs purposes and also whether the items were appropriately classified for purposes of capital deductions.

This may lead to both an income tax and a customs post clearance audit. Therefore, businesses that are undertaking significant investment projects involving large capital outlay may benefit from involving the tax authority throughout the process. For example, this can be at the time of importation by seeking a private ruling to confirm the classification of the assets.

A high level of indebtedness is another risk factor. Tax authorities are weary of debt financing because interest is a tax deductible expense while a dividend payment is not. As a result, large interest deductions will be questioned especially where the interest payments are to related parties.

The author is an associate director at PwC Uganda, specialising in tax services



