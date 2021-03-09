Tax consequences of employee accommodation

The law guides that the value of the accommodation benefit conferred on the employee is 15 per cent of the other employment income.

By Denis Kakembo More by this Author

Employers in Uganda sometimes offer accommodation to their employees. The employees may be housed in facilities owned or rented directly by the employers. Other times, employees are given an allowance from which they cater for their own accommodation. Employers also usually foot the cost of hotel lodging and temporary accommodation for their employees travelling for business purposes. There are tax consequences from the foregoing situations as this article highlights.

Rent or provide a house

Employers may rent a house directly or avail a facility they own to their employees for accommodation. Tax legislation deems this a taxable benefit. The law guides that the value of the accommodation benefit conferred on the employee is the lesser of the market value of the housing provided (reduced by any monetary payment contributed by the employee towards the accommodation ) or 15 per cent of the other employment income of the employee. The value of the established accommodation benefit is combined together with the other employment income and subjected to tax at the applicable pay as you earn tax rates. Employment income can be taxed up to 30 per cent if the monthly earnings do not exceed Shs10m. There is an additional 10 per cent tax levy for monthly earnings in excess of Shs10m.

The house provided to an employee could be furnished or unfurnished. It is also possible that the employer may foot all the utility costs associated with the occupation of the house. These must be accounted for as separate taxable benefits to the employees. The taxable value imputed on the employee in this instance is the cost incurred by the employer in providing such associated benefits reduced by any employee contributions.

Accommodation allowance

An employer may offer the employee an allowance to enable them cover their own accommodation. This expense is not only a tax deductible expense of the employer as part of the business employment costs but also crystallises a taxable benefit for the employee.

Advertisement

Travel allowance

Any allowance given which does not exceed the cost likely to be incurred by an employee on accommodation while undertaking travel and in the course of performing duties of employment is not a taxable benefit for employment purposes. The employer can also opt to reimburse employees all such expenses that they can demonstrate as having incurred on accommodation while undertaking travel in the course of performing their employment duties. There is no resultant taxable employment benefit in this respect too.

Accommodation at work place

In a practice note issued in 2001 and binding on the Uganda Revenue Authority, housing provided to domestic workers staying in the same compound as their employer is not a taxable benefit for the employee. There are instances employees need to stay at their work place to discharge their employment duties such as domestic workers. The ruling is, however, narrow and restrictive to domestic workers creating ambiguity whether other employees other than domestic workers accommodated at their work stations should be taxed on the value of this imputed accommodation benefit as explained further below.

In other instances, employees need to be housed at their work stations to discharge their duties, for exampe a construction project in a remote place where a camp site may be established to communally house employees during the course of the project. This will become more pronounced when the development of the infrastructure for crude oil production takes off. While it is a plausible argument to raise that in some cases the accommodation provided at the work place is necessary to facilitate work, tax authorities could inteprete otherwise the provisions of the tax code. We therefore recommend that you seek the guidance of the URA in the form of a private ruling when confronted with complex employee accommodation matters.



