Taxing Christmas gifts

For any of the above organisations to qualify as exempt, they must have been issued with a written ruling by the URA to that effect. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

Any cash you give to employees as a Christmas bonus counts as earnings. So you will need to add the bonus to your employee’s earnings and account for Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Crystal Kabajwara writes.

At this time of the year, there is lots of happiness marked by parties, celebrations and gift hampers! Several business are spreading the love by treating their customers and staff to some festive treats. However, even though it is Christmas, the tax law has rules which are applied to gifts, celebrations and entertainment. I have detailed below the tax implications of the Christmas fun so that you do not get a surprise from Santa Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)!

