Prime

Tech developers don’t just code. They solve problems

Start up owners work in teams at Innovation Village.  Uganda’s tech community is mainly comprised of full-stack developers at 48 percent
PHOTOs/file

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

Digital spaces. As digital technologies evolve, more tech developers are working with companies and businesses to create products that solve problems. But most local tech developers struggle to get government tender deals.

Code is the language of the modern world. Whether it’s an app that brings e-mails to your mobile phone or the car that knows how many miles you are refuelling.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.