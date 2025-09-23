Tech-savvy brands are winning the marketing game

The business environment today is not for slow-adapting business owners. The typical Ugandan entrepreneur understands that success means being quick with a smartphone and keyboard and mastering the art of storytelling, entertaining, and engaging with their customers in ways that make them smile daily.

Tech trends are redefining how businesses market their products and services. They are more than just sellers; they are also storytellers, using the internet to boost their chances of attracting sales. This article dives into some of the tech trends shaping marketing.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the gem of marketing. From chatbots that provide instant customer service to algorithms that predict consumer behaviour, AI is transforming how businesses operate.

In Uganda, companies are implementing AI-driven solutions to study customer interactions and streamline operations.

John Birungi, a digital marketing professional, adds that chatbots on websites and social media platforms, for example, can answer frequently asked questions and aid in generating multimedia content for social media. This allows businesses to maintain engagement even outside regular hours.

“AI can analyse campaign performance data in real-time, identify patterns, and make adjustments to optimise ad spend and achieve better results,” he adds.

Augmented reality in marketing

Imagine visualising furniture in your house before buying it, or your dream house before building it. That is the power of the immersive world of augmented reality.

The engineering and construction field has recently evolved with augmented reality, a building plan is imagined and designed as a complete house with furniture, easing decision-making, which leads to customer satisfaction for clients.

Justine Acana, a civil engineer, notes that through his AutoCAD creations, clients make decisions easily. “They are always hinged on realising the visual impression they have been exposed to,” he says.

Short-form video content

There was no doubt that this type of content would be a hit. In Uganda alone, a country with a great sense of humour, especially with the rise of TikTok. Today, every business has adopted this trend, sharing about daily life events, from educational clips to brand storytelling.

Several brands have used this strategy, and the outcome has been clear: it has kept their audiences laughing and sharing, thereby strengthening their position in the market.

Henry Odongkara, a social media marketer, adds that short-form video cannot be ignored as it now cuts across all social media platforms after becoming popular on TikTok.

“Local businesses should understand their audience, and curate realistic content with good quality that inspires and relates to their audience,” Birungi adds.

User-generated content

This is content created by real people that promotes brands. Businesses are easily benefiting from marketing efforts by their loyal customers, who share content about their products and services without any cost.

Grace Akatuha sells 20 percent of her millet flour online. Her loyal customers have been a blessing by sharing content showcasing her products. This, she says, has increased her product’s reach.

Data-driven marketing

Currently, data is like gold, especially with the advent of AI. As smartphones and the internet continue creeping into our society, companies and businesses are continuously seeking ways to collect data from their clients.

Companies like MTN Uganda have mastered the art of data-driven marketing. This helps them tailor personalised offers targeting their clients’ needs. Marketing professional John Birungi adds that, with AI, marketing has become interesting.

“With the sea of consumer data readily available, businesses only have to be transparent with what they do with consumer data,” he echoes.

Small businesses can study their customers’ journey and position their campaigns subjectively, making decisions based on available data.

Audio content

Podcasts may not be so common among the masses, but Ugandan podcasts are recently booming, with creators discussing everything from politics to the best places to eat good pork. Podcast creators are now hosting businesses that showcase their products to their audience, offering a unique platform for brands to connect with potential customers.

Podcasts like CEO Insights Uganda attract over 30,000 views per post, which poses a great potential. YouTube and Spotify have since been known as favorites for podcasts. According to Start.io, over 197,000 Ugandans listen to podcasts, with the majority in the age group of 25 to 34 years.

Social media marketing

Social media has long been a primary marketing tool for businesses in Uganda. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X embody features like short-form video content, polls, podcasts, and Q&A, among others, which enable brands to interact directly with their audience, share promotions, and gather feedback, which helps them shape their positioning in the market.

Henry Odongkara, a social media marketer, notes that it requires a good strategy to succeed at social media marketing.

He adds that social media users today like short content that entertains them.

He advises that one has to build consistency and also put a budget for it.

“To get more reach and drive engagement, you need calculated efforts towards post boosting,” he adds.



