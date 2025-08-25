Telecom duopoly stifling new entrants

It is likely you use Airtel or MTN to send money, pay your yaka bill, or renew your television subscription, and you probably don’t know how you ended up with here, with no alternative.

In this investigation, we find that the same systems that put you here are the reason many innovators can’t reach you—cutting you off from cheaper, better options and robbing you of choice.

Mobile money turns your phone into a digital wallet: you can store, send, and receive funds; pay for goods; settle bills; borrow; and send money across borders. It thrives in places where banks are scarce or costly.

The birth

It began in East Africa in 2007 with Kenya’s M-Pesa, which proved you could send money, pay bills, and save by phone, giving millions access to finance for the first time.

MTN Uganda saw the opportunity and launched mobile money in 2009, growing fast, thanks to its vast network. Airtel entered in 2012 and built a strong competitor.

Others joined: Warid Pesa offered low-cost promotions; Orange Money added features like utility bill payments, airtime top-ups across networks, and cross-border transfers. They showed mobile money could be a full financial ecosystem.

But consolidation followed. Airtel merged with Warid in 2013, erasing it as a competitor. Africell acquired Orange Money but left in 2021.

By 2016, MTN and Airtel controlled over 95 percent of the market. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, they hold more than 34 million accounts—a textbook duopoly.

The dominance

The two giants connected millions, including rural users, to digital finance, making payments easier and reducing cash dependence.

But with minimal competition, they can charge higher fees, slow innovation, and shape the rules. Smaller players can only survive in niches.

“These two large players own the very essential infrastructure that is needed for any other player to provide these services,” says Dr Anthea Paelo, an economist, policy and regulation specialist.

“They have access to the final consumer through their mobile number… to the actual networks… to the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) infrastructure. They’ve added services beyond telecoms—payments, merchant payments, even banking like credit and savings. Being large isn’t wrong; the key is how you use your dominance to ensure a fair, level playing field.”

Bitter competition

There is evidence of anti-competitive conduct. One player sued MTN in the High Court; the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has also handled cases involving tower dominance.

“They have such a large market share ability to act anti-competitively. It is not that they do, but it is reason to watch carefully,” Paelo warns.

“We want as much entry as possible—but of efficient players. It is not a challenge if inefficient ones are forced out; what matters is they can enter and compete effectively,” she adds.

The consequences of this duopoly extend beyond market share into the day-to-day challenges for competitors.

In Uganda, MTN and Airtel dominate not just mobile money but also the wider digital financial ecosystem—controlling infrastructure, distribution networks, and customer relationships that decide who can access services.

Their dominance gives them power over smaller providers, making market entry and survival difficult. Innovation exists but is constrained by these structural advantages.

Remmy Wehanze, a legal and financial strategist and founder of the Center for AI Ethics and Governance in Africa, argues this duopoly “is a result of a misnomer in advancement. So we are having mobile money platforms coming in or telecom operators becoming behemoths in the region or the country because of the technological leap that Africa experienced.”

Telecoms filled the gap left by banks in reaching the unbanked, aided by low literacy requirements and minimal Know-Your-Customer.

“I think the network effect. We have seen that happen in larger markets entities like Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft leveraging their networks. In this particular digital market, some of the most prevalent players have dominant market positions as a result of the subscriber bases they have for data and voice,” Wehanze notes.

Violations “are almost expected… they begin to act in certain ways, like price squeezing, as we saw in some of the cases,” he adds.

Africell’s 2021 exit, many believe, may have been due to such price squeezing.

The EzeeMoney case illustrated “refusal to deal”: MTN blocked its access to networks, pressured partners to cut ties, and told agents not to offer its services—actions the court found ‘anti-competitive’, awarding damages.

Such behaviour raises barriers for new entrants. USSD access remains a chokepoint.

Although UCC harmonised USSD codes in 2019, MTN and Airtel can still influence access and fees—limiting transactions, slowing competitors, charging more for cross-network transfers, and prioritising their services.

“With mobile money, what you’re seeing is mostly an infrastructure problem on-session charges for these mobile network providers (MNPs) incentivise big players to do certain practices, the very first case being EazzyMoney. The most recent decision in Vast Garage pushed out of a Consumer Protection Act (CPA) agreement,” Wehanze says.

Price squeezing, tacit collusion, and strategic replication of products also appear.

Wave Mobile’s decline has raised questions of monopolistic pressures and there are examples.

When MTN launched a Virtual Card, Airtel followed with its own. “Our biggest undoing… from a consumer perspective, [was] the merger between Airtel and Warid,” Wehanze says.

Barriers to entry are “extremely expensive.” Flow Global, offering cheaper credit to agents, faces MTN—which now also lends to agents.

With data from voice, data, and mobile money, MTN can credit-score more effectively, creating a “closed loop” that is hard for newcomers to break.

Interoperability could help smaller players compete, but high cross-network fees discourage switching, reinforcing the network effect.

Agents—though no longer bound by exclusivity rules—often stick to one provider for better earnings, deepening the incumbents’ hold.

Tacit collusion extends beyond pricing. When one launches a loan or merchant service, the other follows quickly. Innovation happens, but in lockstep rather than through aggressive rivalry.

Between 2023 and 2024, mobile loan uptake rose from 15 percent to 29 percent, and savings usage from 18 percent to 27 percent, led by MTN’s MoKash and Airtel’s Wewole, Quick Loan, Let’s Go Pesa, and Kwasa Kwasa.

But transparency issues—hidden terms and fees—limit consumer choice.

Data asymmetry is another barrier. MTN and Airtel use vast behavioural datasets to assess creditworthiness, while smaller firms cannot. “Portable” credit data could improve competition, but the lack of it is a market failure.

Both giants also dominate merchant payments, bill settlements, and virtual card infrastructure through partnerships with Mastercard, Diamond Trust Bank, and Network International. While these deals drive inclusion, they also limit rivals’ access—known as structural foreclosure.

Fintechs’ battle

Independent fintechs like Chipper Cash, Eversend, Wave, Xente, and SafeBoda Wallet offer cross-network transfers, lending, and remittances, but depend on infrastructure controlled by MTN and Airtel, agent access, and consumer trust—hard to win against entrenched networks.

Embedded payments in apps such as SafeBoda and Café Javas could bypass mobile money channels, but face complex regulatory requirements.

For startups and fintech innovators, the structural dominance of MTN and Airtel translates into practical hurdles and costs.

Uganda’s fintech landscape is alive with new products, creative solutions, and startup energy, but almost every player—whether in health, agriculture, education, or e-commerce—faces the same structural reality: to reach mass-market consumers, they must pass through two corporate gates—MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda.

These are not just telecoms. They are the custodians of the digital rails that make mobile money possible. To operate, most fintechs need access to USSD infrastructure, a menu slot in the operators’ services, or integration with their wallets.

In theory, this is a straightforward commercial arrangement; in practice, it is a protracted, often one-sided negotiation.

“They have lower bargaining power. They are at the mercy of these two dominant players,” says Paelo, who is also a Ugandan payments expert.

She notes that even when a fintech’s product is good for the market, high access fees, integration delays, or unfavourable terms can kill it before it gains traction.

One alternative is to bypass USSD and operate via smartphone apps. But this excludes the majority. While smartphone penetration in Uganda is rising, it still sits around 26 percent of the population, and rural areas remain heavily reliant on basic feature phones.

Without USSD, a fintech loses access to millions of potential users—particularly in rural or low-income segments that mobile money was meant to serve. The integration process can be slow. Some players report waiting months, even years, to gain USSD access or finalise commercial terms. By the time access is granted, market conditions may have shifted, funding may have run dry, or a competitor—often one linked to the telecom—may have launched a similar product first.

Then there are contractual tools like Most Favoured Nation (MFN) clauses. Under MFN agreements, a fintech or merchant must offer the dominant platform the best terms it gives anyone—effectively preventing competitors from negotiating cheaper rates.

Anti-steering provisions have a similar effect, stopping merchants from informing customers about cheaper payment options or offering discounts for using them. The result is higher switching costs, reduced consumer choice, and a market where the incumbents’ position becomes self-reinforcing.

Smaller fintechs struggle to compete on equal footing, undermining the promise of mobile money as a driver of financial inclusion.

Legal advice from AD Legal, a firm specialising in competition law, suggests that these practices could be considered ‘anti-competitive’ under Ugandan law. But there is evidence that collaboration works. In neighbouring Kenya, Safaricom’s M-Pesa leveraged its payment platform to partner with NCBA Bank, launching the M-Shwari digital lending and savings product in 2012.

Within years, NCBA had gone from one of Kenya’s smallest banks to the largest by number of accounts and loan volume—over 40 million accounts and billions of shillings in disbursements—largely due to M-Pesa’s reach. While such cross-sector integration can deliver scale, when controlled by one dominant player, it risks creating “winner-take-most” dynamics, where only one or two companies capture nearly all market share.

Uganda is seeing similar risks in payments and adjacent sectors. The most crucial digital infrastructure—USSD codes, QR payment standards, Near Field Communication (NFC) systems, and API gateways—is either owned or controlled by the duopoly. This grants them the power to determine not only who can innovate, but also under what terms.



Economists call these “essential facilities.” When access to such facilities is denied or offered on discriminatory terms, it becomes “foreclosure.”

If you can’t get onto the platform, you can’t compete. In Uganda’s ride-hailing space, for example, if SafeBoda decided to make its QR or NFC payment systems exclusive to its wallet—blocking MTN MoMo or Airtel Money—it could lock out rivals and force users into its ecosystem.

Another common tactic is tying and bundling. A dominant firm could make its mobile money wallet the exclusive payment method for certain services, from ride-hailing to streaming, coercing customers into using its payment rails.

Pre-installed apps on handsets, or technical integration barriers that make it easier to use the dominant player’s services, reinforce this lock-in effect.

Regulations

Ezra Mugabi, an advocate and founding partner at ALBA Advocates, argues that MTN and Airtel’s first-mover advantage created a long-standing imbalance.

“They had a large infrastructure base before the others came in, creating predatory tendencies… until 2024, there was no law to regulate competition,” he says.

The new Competition Act empowers the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to investigate abuse of dominance, mandate fair access to essential facilities, and penalise anti-competitive agreements.