Prime

The changing role of trust when filing tax returns

A tax officer at Uganda Revenue Authority studies documents. Due to the challenges experienced in VAT collections, the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoice System (EFRIS) was implemented to ensure authenticity in the VAT declarations. PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA

What you need to know:

Your data on tenancies with government, land ownership, electricity and water bills among others may be used to trace ownership of buildings and later be used to collect rental income. 

By Trevor Lukanga 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.