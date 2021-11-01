The changing role of trust when filing tax returns

By Trevor Lukanga



Trust is a critical human trait that is needed in whatever we do even when it comes to filing tax returns. The Ugandan tax filing system is based on a “self-assessment system.” Compare this system to what we had in school where a teacher would give an exercise and ask us to mark ourselves. You must assess or mark your own script or book. Forget the exchanging of scripts that made us cringe when a neighbour told you how you were so far fairing during the marking process. The teacher trusted that a student would make an honest evaluation of themselves.

The self-assessment system works in a similar manner. A taxpayer files a tax return based on what the taxpayer thinks is the correct income and expense position which may result in a tax loss, tax payable or a claim from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Examples of Self-assessment returns are: corporate income tax, rental income tax, Value Added Tax returns etc. The URA therefore ought to trust that a taxpayer has declared a correct tax position once a return is filed in accordance with the tax law. Where, the URA seems to doubt your tax return, you well know what follows in the audit and review process, I will save my experience for another day.

Self-assessment

The self-assessment system replaced the administrative system which involved the tax authority examining all / most returns prior to issuing assessments to taxpayers. But the old system was inefficient, very laborious and resulted in low tax collections. With the current taxpayer register of about 1.7 million taxpayers, operating an administrative system would mean a very high cost of collection ratio (administrative costs / tax revenue collections) since it would require more resources and time to examine tax returns of most taxpayers before tax assessments are issued.

Accordingly, Uganda preferred a self-assessment system which is built on trust of the taxpayer and has registered relative success over time. This is exemplified by the steady revenue growth in the last decade which was as high as 20.9 per cent in FY 2014/15 and the latest being 14.9 per cent in FY2020/21. Although I share in the negative sentiments expressed over the low tax to GDP ratio which stood at a meagre 12.99 per cent in FY2020/21, the self-assessment system has yielded results.

However, the changing business world has come with additional checks and balances to complement the trust placed in administering the self-assessment system in Uganda. For example, due to the challenges experienced in VAT collections, the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoice System (EFRIS) was implemented to ensure authenticity in the VAT declarations. It is expected that in the future, under the EFRIS, the URA may know your VAT declaration even before you file a VAT return.

Another example of an enhancement to the self-assessment system is in the rental income tax self-assessment returns. The URA recruited services of RippleNami Uganda to implement a modern tax system that leverages blockchain technology, referred to as the “Rental Tax Compliance System”.