The family business dilemma: Who is next in line?

Many family enterprises struggle to survive, often due to inadequate succession planning and a limited understanding of the inheritance law. However, recent reforms to Uganda’s Estate Administration Law offer renewed hope—a development that could reshape inheritance and succession for families across the nation.

BD Life dives into these critical, yet often misunderstood concepts of succession and inheritance. While they may seem similar, they carry distinct legal and practical implications.

Succession refers to the smooth transfer of leadership and ownership, while inheritance pertains to the distribution of assets upon death—a process often fraught with complications and misunderstandings.

The recent legal reforms in Uganda signal a new era, introducing a clearer framework that enhances accountability and protection for beneficiaries. Families now have a stronger legal basis for managing transitions and safeguarding their wealth, positioning them for long-term prosperity.

However, the discussion surrounding inheritance is complex and rooted in societal norms and cultural practices. It often transcends education and social status, highlighting the struggles of individuals navigating the complicated waters of succession.

Consider Maria’s story, a woman who, following her husband’s passing, found herself unexpectedly confronted with the harsh realities of the inheritance law.

“When my husband became critically ill, he relied on his brother during hospital visits, leaving me at home with our six-month-old baby,” she recalls.

“But after his death, his brother was named next of kin, leaving me with no claim to inheritance. I now have to start from scratch to cater to my two daughters,” she shares.

Maria’s experience highlights a harsh reality: the intersection of complex family dynamics and rigid legal frameworks that often leave vulnerable individuals feeling powerless.

As the law evolves, so does the imperative for families—founders, beneficiaries, and advisors alike—to engage in comprehensive planning for both succession and inheritance.

Recent changes in Uganda’s legal landscape offer a glimmer of hope. The ability to clearly delineate intentions through wills and statutory provisions ensures that the wishes of the deceased are respected while protecting the rights of heirs, particularly women who have historically been marginalised in succession matters.

This journey goes beyond mere wealth transfer. It is about understanding and preserving the family legacy amid an ever-changing legal landscape.

At the recent Enjovu family business conference, experts highlighted that as Uganda adopts reforms to its Estate Administration Law, the need for clear, detailed, and legally sound wills has never been more critical.

Experts contend that these changes aim at clarifying the rules surrounding inheritance and succession. However, without a well-drafted Will, individuals risk leaving their families vulnerable to conflict during an already challenging time.

The conference focused on providing actionable frameworks, legal insights, and community connections to support family businesses in estate planning, particularly regarding inheritance. It addressed the unique risks, opportunities, and dynamics involved in transitioning generational wealth.

Mr Sam Ntulume, the executive director and chief operations officer of I&M Bank, emphasized the importance of preparing for uncertain times, including death. This can be achieved by establishing plans that protect dependents.

“Few businesses celebrate their fifth anniversary due to the lack of plans to ensure continuity after the founders pass away. Think beyond the present and make provisions for the future to keep your businesses alive,” Ntulume said.

Citing an example where I&M Bank, originally a family business, currently manages various trusts, secures important business documents, and facilitates easy access to flexible loans.

He further cited an example where someone signed a cheque but was declared dead the next morning.

“This is the deceased’s money. It is neither the wife’s nor the children’s money, and the only way to access this money is by getting a letter of administration from the court to permit you to access it,” he said.

Counsel Frank Ssewaggude, a principal associate from Katende, Ssempembwa Advocates, operating within the Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution practice, urged business leaders to be proactive about wills and estate planning.

“Decisions should not be left to chance. Indicate how you want your assets divided. This will ensure that your wishes are honoured and that everything continues as you would have wanted,” Ssewaggude stated.

The Uganda Succession Act (Chapter 268) commenced on February 15, 1906. The document was revised as of December 31, 2000, and on December 31, 2023, by the Law Reform Commission. All amendments have been researched and applied by law.

Africa for the Uganda Legal Information Institute (ULII). The Act has been amended by the Succession (Amendment) Act, 2022 (Act 3 of 2022) on May 31, 2022, and the Law Revision (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act, 2023 (Act 17 of 2023) on July 28, 2023.

In a significant development for estate administration, the updated laws provide clearer guidelines and protections for beneficiaries, ensuring a smoother transition of assets following a loved one’s passing.

“A will not only provides clarity but also acts as a protective shield for one’s wishes, ensuring that loved ones are not left grappling with the complexities of inheritance law,” he added.

Mr Ssewaggude further highlighted key revisions. One major change is the restriction on estate administrators, who are limited to two years to conclude estate administration.

“If additional time is required for valid reasons, administrators may apply for an extension. This amendment aims to enhance efficiency and transparency in the process, enabling families to move forward more swiftly,” he explained.

Another vital change pertains to the management of residential properties. “Administrators are prohibited from disposing of residential or marital properties without due consideration. These properties will remain designated for the spouse or partner residing there for their lifetime, along with any children who are not beneficiaries. This adjustment seeks to provide greater stability and security for surviving family members during a challenging time.

Additionally, Ssewaggude pointed out that the powers of estate administrators have been notably reduced. Any sale or disposal of estate property now requires written consent from the beneficiaries, thereby giving them a voice in decisions that affect their inheritance.

On the financial side, he reassured beneficiaries that the process of transferring property from the deceased to the beneficiaries is largely free from heavy taxation. Notably, there are no stamp duties involved, which simplifies the transfer process.

He emphasized that any potential costs are minimal and should not deter individuals from pursuing their rightful inheritances.

As these changes take effect, families can look forward to a more streamlined and equitable process in managing estate affairs, ensuring that the wishes of the deceased and the needs of the beneficiaries are respected and protected.