The right impression in packaging

For any product or service to be easily identified by its target customer, it must be branded and packaged in such a way that it is distinguishable from other similar or competing products.

In the past, most products or services delivered by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) were packaged to the liking and preferences of the shareholders. No data, research, analytics or insights, just plain preference.

Today, we are dealing with a customer who knows what they want, when they want it, how they want it delivered and packaged and the price they are willing to pay for it.

There is no second chance for a first impression -- when a customer comes into contact with your product it is not a condition you have control over. Therefore, you need to get it right from the word GO!

To be able to make the right first impression, a business needs to ask; What’s our value proposition? Who and what does it serve? This will essentially provide an answer speaking to what unique thing your product or service is going to bring to the table. Once you have understood this, you start the journey to tailor that to who your target customer is and what their needs are.

While design (of product packaging) is subjective, the rule of thumb is the final design should answer certain key product questions keeping in mind the tone of voice and the way your product must present itself to your customer.

Additionally, there must be consideration for things like security of the actual product – it must be held within the safe confines of packaging of the product in question while bringing to life the brand and packaging elements that are acceptable to the psychology of your customer.

Important to note is that at every stage of the product and packaging design phase, a business must have insights that guide this decision. It is imperative to do research and test the outcomes as well as make due considerations for feedback from the market on your brand name, logo and packaging for both products and services alike.

This can be done and in a short period of time through using small groups, focus groups or random samples within the target audience. An important aspect of the research is a deep-rooted need for company’s willingness to accept the resulting insights and actioning this feedback. Do not be scared to change when you get overwhelming feedback; that way, we are not subjecting customers to our own thoughts, feelings, sentiments and assumptions, thereby building brand love and trust.

Remember, a good exists to serve the need of a consumer not the owner or proprietor.

Services

Taking a deeper look into services (intangible products) where a customer needs it, consumes it but can’t really touch. They appeal much deeper to the psychology of a consumer – Intrinsically, Service must be providing answers to real needs of a society as a key foundation. People cannot do this easily on their own. On the outside, it should articulate the unique thing about your business – how you brand and place using tools like your website, mobile app, print or online banner or an advert, all of which must deliver the appropriate tone of voice to woo the customer to try out and use the service.

Business must be cognizant of the fact that we live in a world with information overload from all communication channels. Across TV, radio, print and online or social media, the first 30 seconds within which a customer interracts with your packaging, brand or content are by far the most important you will ever have in getting them to grow interest in spending their money on you.

This situation thereby dictates that a business needs to communicate, creatively, directly and straight to the point to land the message in the shortest time possible. The message needs to be wholesome and speak to different groups of customers.

Colour

The concept of Psychology of colour in short says that every colour represents or communicates something. Depending on the nature of your business, it is necessary to find out what colour best represents and communicates the essence of your business or brand.

The decision to choose a product or service based on colour happens subconsciously.

A recent 2021 study done among children showed that children generally do not like the colour blue because it depicts a level of seriousness, structure, security, education, institution, among other things.

What do the colours you have chosen speak to?

To answer this, it involves a lot of research, sometimes looking at your industry and understanding the nuances that exist pertaining to colour. It is equally fine to be different, switch things a bit and develop new and exciting ways of communicating. While industry-wide colour nuances form a good part of the decision-making process, remember that disruption is good, differentiates you from the crowd and is a good conversation starter in the market.

Pitfalls to avoid

While the purpose of most businesses is for profit, your products or services are not developed for you the owner – they are for your customers. This is a chief product and brand development rule to have off your fingertips.

Therefore, never get tired of making research and testing the product, the packaging, labels, among others, if the resulting actions satisfy and serve the needs of your customers.

It cannot be stressed enough that with ICT, changes to products and services packaging, communications channels, how customers interact with your brand and other related elements, you must adapt at every stage and at a fast pace as the changes that are happening. History has shown that if you don’t, you crumble.

To do so requires that you are sensitive to the changing needs of customers, to what they are telling you, to the insights you are getting, eventually to change – don’t be rigid and “frozen in time,” which can affect the success of your product.

Avoid the clutter – stand out of the crowd!