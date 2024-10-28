The rise of the knowledge economy

With sustained use and knowledge creation at the centre of economic development, an economy essentially becomes a Knowledge Economy.

The Knowledge Economy is the fourth area of the Agro Industrialisation, Tourism Science Technology, Mineral based industrialisation and Innovation (ATMS), and it is about Science, Technology and Innovation including ICT and the creative industry.

Economists and scientists in government explain that the government has embarked on the journey of building a $500 billion economy within 15 years under its tenfold growth strategy.

They do argue that in this journey, technology-led productivity is a necessary condition to reach the double-digit economic growth potential envisaged under the fourth National Development Plan (NDPIV) and the context of this journey is something that all stakeholders should appreciate.

A person using internet services at a work station. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Putting in a simple context of what the knowledge economy is, the Minister of Science, technology and innovation Dr Monica Musenero Masanza explains it is an economy in which growth is dependent on the quantity, quality, and accessibility of the information available, rather than the means of production.

“A system of consumption and production based on intellectual capital. It refers to the ability to capitalise on scientific discoveries and applied research,” Dr Musenero says.

Why the need for STI in Uganda

Dr Musenerro says: “Evidenced from the transformation journeys of what economists call ‘developed countries’ show that technological development and innovation is the only sure way through which competitive and modern economies can be built.”

In preparation for Uganda's move towards a knowledge economy, Dr Musenero spells out the development that has taken place.

Currently, there is a National Science, technology and Innovation System (NSTIS) as opposed to a sector, re-orientation of the coordination approach for the Innovation, Technology Development and Transfer-ITDT programme, in a hub spoke and wheel approach with focus on specific industrial value chains, emphasis on linkages to the economy, utilising a scientific approach to all interventions and decision making.

Dr Monica Musenero, the Minister of Science,Technology and Innovation. PHOTO/FILE

“Refocusing on Vision 2024, NDP Three (STI) Secretariat leads the innovation, Technology Development and Transfer-ITDT programme) and manifesto. Focus on human capital development,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary/Secretary to Treasury, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi says government is pursuing a three-dimension economic agenda: full monetisation of the economy; full formalisation of the economy; and full employment of the country’s factors of production (land, labour, capital, technology and entrepreneurship). This economic agenda is informed by the government's appreciation of the state of the different factor markets and the need for structural change.

“The knowledge economy is the fourth area of the ATMS, and it is about science, technology and innovation including ICT and the creatives Industry. Government has identified five focus areas for the knowledge economy: mobility; pathogen economy; the fourth industrial revolution; infrastructure innovations; and aeronautics and space science,” he says

Mr Ggoobi says the tenfold growth strategy identifies two tracks of accelerator actions under the knowledge economy.

Track 1: Enhancing the traditional economy by systematically upgrading the country’s capacity to leverage science, technology, and innovation (STI) alongside information and communication technology (ICT) can significantly boost the value added to commodity value chains, resulting in the production of higher-value goods and services.

Track 2: Creating the new economy using STI and ICT to increase the contribution of nascent sectors to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (that is mobility; the pathogen economy; the Fourth Industrial Revolution; infrastructure innovations; and aeronautics and space science).

He notes that through the contribution of the knowledge economy, the government targets to rapidly increase the country’s export earnings from the ATMS by 12-fold from baseline of $7.5 billion in FY2022/23 to $95 billion by 2040.

“This includes achieving a triple target of raising the share of exports in GDP from 12 percent to 50 percent; the share of manufactured products in merchandise exports from 13 percent to 50 percent; and the share of medium and high-tech products in manufactured exports from 21 percent to 50 percent,” he says.

Mr Ggoobi adds: “It is clear from the above targets that manufactured value-added GDP has to increase. This is only possible through the rapid growth of the knowledge economy, including systems for managing indigenous knowledge and intellectual property rights.”

Furthermore, Mr Ggoobi says capital markets are expected to play a big role in mobilising private equity to support the knowledge economy. To this, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the private sector should work on being investment-ready.

The government has already put in place a Deal Flow Facility (DFF) which identifies and supports SMEs to become investment-ready. The Deal Flow Facility is an investment match-making facility funded by the European Union (EU) and incubated at Financial Sector Deepening Uganda with the support of the CMA in Uganda.

As of June 2024, 35 out of 203 SMEs that have participated in DFF have been matched with potential equity investors.

In support of the above accelerator actions, the government has funded STI interventions under the Innovation, Technology Development and Transfer (ITDT) programme of the NDP III. Over the NDP III period, Shs2.025 trillion has been provided for STI interventions under the difference votes in the Innovation, Technology Development and Transfer (ITDT) programme.

As Uganda lays out the knowledge economy strategy, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija says: “Our journey towards a knowledge economy is closely tied to Science, Technology and Innovation (STI). The NDP III emphasizes the importance of STI in increasing productivity, adding value to our natural resources, and propelling economic development.

Adding: “We have already seen remarkable contributions from STI, with the technology sector contributing over 2.5 percent to Uganda’s GDP in 2023, and projections indicating annual growth of 8 percent. The creation of over 50,000 direct and indirect jobs by these startups has fueled development and created opportunities for Ugandans.”

Mr Kasaija says key investments in STI include vaccine development under the pathogen economy, where laboratories at institutions such as Makerere University and Gulu University have been equipped with facilities.

He says these efforts have led to the development of three Covid-19 vaccine candidate prototypes. These were developed by the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and College of Veterinary Animal Resources and Biosecurity (COVAB).

“There are also further advancements in the mobility sector which highlights Uganda’s potential to lead in e-mobility. These include the Kayoola EVS electric bus and the multi-functional tricycle for mobility, irrigation, and power generation,” he says.

In the KAM Methodology and World Bank operations Dr Derek H. C. Chen and Dr Carl J. Dahlman in their views explain that with sustained use and knowledge creation at the center of the economic development process, an economy becomes a knowledge economy.

“A Knowledge Economy (KE) uses knowledge as the key engine of economic growth. It is an economy where knowledge is acquired, created, disseminated and used to enhance economic development,” they say.

“The successful transition to the knowledge economy involves elements such as long-term investments in education, developing innovation capability, modernising the information infrastructure, and having an economic environment that is conducive to market transactions. These elements have been termed by the World Bank as the pillars of the Knowledge Economy and together they constitute the Knowledge Economy framework,” they added.

Educated and skilled labour force

A well-educated and skilled population is essential to the efficient creation, acquisition, dissemination and utilisation of relevant knowledge, which tends to increase total factor productivity and hence economic growth.

An effective innovation system

An effective innovation system provides an environment that nurtures research and development (R&D), which results in new goods, new processes, and new knowledge, and hence is a major source of technical progress.

ICTs are the backbone of the knowledge economy and in recent years have been recognised as an effective tool for promoting economic growth and sustainable development. With relatively low usage costs and the ability to overcome distance, ICTs have revolutionised the transfer of information and knowledge around the world.

Information infrastructure

Information and communications technologies (ICT) infrastructure in an economy refers to the accessibility, reliability, and efficiency of computers, phones, television and radio sets, and various networks that link them.

Conductive economic regime

The final pillar of the knowledge economy framework, but by no means the least, is the economic and institutional regime of the economy. For an economy to thrive, its economic and institutional framework must incentivise agents to efficiently create and utilise knowledge. This requires robust and transparent macroeconomic policies, along with effective competition and regulatory measures, to foster an environment conducive to innovation and growth.

A “knowledge-conducive” economic regime should have minimal price distortions. For example, it should be open to international trade and be free from various protectionist policies to foster competition, which will encourage entrepreneurship. Government expenditures and budget deficits should be sustainable, and inflation should be stable and low.

Domestic prices should primarily operate without controls, and the exchange rate should remain stable, accurately reflecting the currency's true value.