Think a 9-to-5 is enough? Think again

In Uganda’s fast-changing economy, a side hustle has moved from being a casual afterthought to a serious lifeline. Rising costs of living, job insecurity, and the desire to test business ideas without jumping headfirst into risk are driving more people into what were once considered small, informal ventures.

Take the story of Robin Nakintu, who resigned from her accounting job to concentrate on her boutique, a venture that started almost accidentally. She admits she was never the type who grew up dreaming of becoming an entrepreneur.

Yet at Makerere University, she found herself not just dressing stylishly, but also supplying second-hand clothes to her classmates who admired her outfits.

Whenever she went downtown to shop for herself, she would buy extra pieces to sell at campus. Soon, friends were introducing her to other buyers, and before long, she was juggling her accountancy course with selling clothes, earning an income that topped up her student budget.

After university, Nakintu got a job at a microfinance institution, but her side hustle never stopped. In fact, it proved far more lucrative than the job. She recalls buying a blouse at Shs3,000 and reselling it for Shs10,000, or Shs15,000 on a better day. Her customers, many of them office workers, had no time to go downtown themselves, so they happily paid the higher price.

“My salary could not match the profits I made from just a few sales,” she says.

To sustain her hustle, she had to be in town as early as 6 a.m. when bales of clothes were being cut. Over time, some of her clients asked if she could make custom designs, prompting her to study fashion design at YMCA and blend tailoring with her retail business. Balancing both the job and the hustle became impossible, so she chose the latter because it was more profitable, and she has never looked back.

Now, Nakintu has a tailoring pool but still she sells her second-hand clothes.

“A side hustle is anything you do outside your main job or source of income to supplement what you already earn,” says Regan Kawuma, a small business strategist.

“For some, it is about survival. For others, it is an entry point to entrepreneurship.”

Kawuma notes that side hustles are no longer the domain of junior workers or the unemployed. Increasingly, top executives are quietly running parallel ventures to diversify their income. “You will find CEOs with side hustles. So, who are we not to have yours?” he asks.

The need for extra income has never been more urgent. Inflation continues to bite, salaries rarely stretch far enough, and job losses can strike without warning. Kawuma recalls how donor funding shifts left many colleagues unemployed.

“The advantage I had was that I already had things I was doing on the side. They kept me afloat when others struggled,” he says.

Side hustles also allow individuals to test business ideas without committing large sums of money upfront. “It gives you the chance to start small, see if the idea is viable, and then decide whether to invest more heavily,” Kawuma explains. This experimental approach has helped many Ugandans ease into entrepreneurship with lower risk.

Start with a problem

Not every idea will work. Kawuma stresses the importance of grounding side hustles in reality. “If the idea is not solving a problem, it will crumble,” he warns. The most successful ventures are those that respond to needs within one’s immediate environment. Opportunities exist everywhere, even outside the big city.

“You do not have to start in Kampala just because you live there. If you are in Gulu, look around, there are opportunities there. Every community has needs,” Kawuma says.

One of the most common mistakes, according to Kawuma, is treating a side hustle casually. He says many people think a hustle means gambling your way through, but that is wrong. A side hustle is still a business you run in your spare time. That means putting systems in place: tracking revenue and expenses, keeping customers satisfied, and following up diligently.

“If you treat it like a side project, you will only get side project money. But if you treat it like a business, the returns can grow significantly,” he says.

Good customer service is also critical. Kawuma points out that small ventures often lose clients because they fail to follow up or deliver consistently. Do it properly, with respect and ethics because you are offering value.

The challenge for many professionals is finding the time. With jobs stretching from early morning to late evening, a side hustle can feel impossible to sustain. Kawuma insists it comes down to structure and creativity.

If you are working from 7 a.m to 7p.m, you can create a virtual hour in the evening for your hustle. If you cannot meet clients physically, schedule sessions online or block off Saturday mornings to focus. It is about making time, not finding time. He also cautions against starting ventures that require heavy supervision if your schedule cannot accommodate them. Service-based hustles, such as consulting, tutoring, or online training, may be easier to manage than product-based businesses that need constant oversight.

When to transition

For many, the goal is to see the side hustle grow into the main hustle. But how do you know when it is time to make that leap?

“All work is risky. Even formal employment can end suddenly. But if your side hustle consistently covers major bills for six months or more, and demand keeps rising, that is a good sign you may be ready to transition,” Kawuma says.

He adds that predictability is key. “If the income from your hustle is steady, if demand is beyond what you can handle part-time, and if you are finding more satisfaction in it than your main job, those are signals that it may be time to take the jump.”

Still, he advises patience. “Don’t quit your job the first month your side hustle does well. Give it time to prove itself. Six months to a year of consistent returns is safer.”

Not every hustle will succeed, and some may drain more than they give back.

“If a hustle eats up your time and money but brings no returns, it is not worth it. If it undermines your performance at your main job or erodes your quality of life, you need to pause or pivot,” Kawuma advises.

He warns against walking away too quickly, however. “Sometimes you just need to adjust the model. Maybe it is the product, or approach. Do not abandon it before testing different angles.”

For Kawuma, the term “side hustle” does not do justice to what these ventures have become. “We are talking about real businesses that service real needs. If you do it well, with respect and proper systems, a side hustle can transform your life,” he says.