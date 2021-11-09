Too much exposure to digital screens is damaging eyesight

A woman uses a smartphone. Many people are spending more time on digital screens but experts recommend giving the eyes frequent breaks while using them. PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA

By  SARAH OOKO

What you need to know:

The adverse effects of digital screens on the eye have been attributed to the high-energy light that they produce (known as blue light) which reaches deep into the eyes and wears them out, hence damaging their functionality

Based on the assessment, the researchers found that high levels of smart device screen time, such as looking at mobile phones, is associated with around a 30 percent higher risk of myopia. When combined with excessive computer use, the risk rose to around 80 percent.

