TradeMark: Use AI in clearing goods

What is your view on the state of trade in the East African region?

TradeMark Africa has been in the region since 2010, and we recognise that trade has increased significantly. This is partly due to improvements along the trade corridors, making it more efficient to trade.

Additionally, the population has grown, increasing demand. As a region, we import many commodities and products necessary for production, manufacturing, and value addition. For example, looking at cargo volumes on the Northern Corridor from Mombasa to Kampala and beyond, trade in 2024 has more than doubled compared to 2012. This trade could increase by another 20 million tonnes by 2035.

However, only 15 percent of this trade is exports—highlighting a significant imbalance. We are working with the private sector and supporting government institutions to boost exports. Intra-African trade has remained at an average of 15 percent over the last decade, which is low, and there is need to increase this.



What is driving the increase in trade volumes in East Africa and the continent?

There is less dependence on commodities from outside Africa. Improved infrastructure allows better regional connectivity, making it cheaper to trade internally.

There has also been an increase in value addition.

Many countries in the region produce similar raw materials, but when value is added—such as processing avocados into avocado oil—they become differentiated products with greater demand. For instance, Uganda is exporting several value-added agri-products such as cosmetics made from agricultural produce to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. This is a significant shift from raw to processed goods.



In East Africa, non-tariff barriers (NTBs) remain a problem. How are they affecting trade?

Non-tariff barriers are persistent. While policies are made at the East African Community (EAC) level, implementation at the national level varies. For instance, Ugandan milk, eggs, and fish often face Non-Tariff Barriers (NTB) from neighbouring countries like Kenya.

To address this, bilateral engagements are essential. Recently, the Presidents of Uganda and Kenya signed agreements for mutual recognition of standards and NTB elimination. This effort has gone beyond high-level talks.

Ugandan technocrats, led by the Trade Ministry, met with their Kenyan counterparts to develop actionable steps. Currently, inter-ministerial discussions are ongoing to advance these proposals.

However, if we eliminate today’s NTBs, new ones may arise in the future.



Explain how the high transport costs in the East African region are affecting trade?

Transport costs are significantly higher for landlocked countries like Uganda and Rwanda compared to Kenya and Tanzania, which have access to seaports.

For Uganda, exporting goods to Mombasa—over 1,000 kilometers away—costs about $2,300 (Shs8 million) for a round trip by road. This cost accounts for roughly 41 percent of the final product cost, making it one of the most expensive trade routes globally.

We propose using Naivasha in Kenya as a clearance point for Uganda, which is only about 500 kilometres from Kampala. By relocating clearance operations (for example Uganda Revenue Authority) to Naivasha, we could reduce costs by at least $700 (Shs2.5 million).



What are the most tradable items in the East African region?

The most traded items among East African countries are foodstuffs—grains and staples such as maize, beans, sorghum, and millet. Key buyers include Kenya, DRC, and South Sudan, especially for Ugandan produce. Other tradable items include fresh fruits and vegetables, coffee, and gold.

Coffee is Uganda’s second-largest export after gold. Uganda also exports minerals to markets such as Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India. The European Union (EU) and other global markets are significant destinations for our fresh produce, coffee, and tea.



What initiatives does TradeMark Africa believe are most critical to accelerating regional integration and trade in East Africa?

We would like to see more investment in infrastructure. Trade volumes are growing, but border points like Busia and Malaba have limited space for road expansion.

As a result, congestion is increasing. We need to invest in alternative modes of transport. Kenya has implemented the SGR, Tanzania is advancing its new rail network, and Uganda needs to rehabilitate the meter-gauge railway from Naivasha to Malaba and onward to the Gulu Logistics Hub. From Gulu, we must also rehabilitate the Gulu–Pakwach line, which supports trade with the DRC.

Additionally, Lake Victoria offers a viable transport option. Kenya and Tanzania have modernised their ports at Kisumu and Mwanza, respectively.

Uganda should do the same by upgrading Port Bell and the Jinja Pier while awaiting the completion of Bukasa Port. Using barges on the lake—like those that carry 150 fuel trucks’ worth of goods—can drastically reduce road congestion and carbon emissions.

Technology is another key area. Border congestion must be addressed through smart systems.

While we have implemented integrated border management systems, we need to take it a step further by utilising Artificial Intelligence, smart gates, and drones for faster clearance and greater efficiency.



How long does it take one to clear goods at East African borders?

At Malaba, for instance, it takes about two days. At Goli, it can take as little as two hours. However, both queue time and actual clearance time impact trade efficiency.

In terms of traffic flow to Uganda, 30% of the cargo from the Port of Mombasa is destined for hinterland countries.

Approximately 60 percent is headed to Nairobi, while 7–10 percent serves other regions within Kenya.