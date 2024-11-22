Uganda unveils Forestry Compensation Strategy

On November 15, Uganda took a step toward addressing climate change by launching its Alliance for Climate Forestry Compensation Strategy during the ongoing UN Climate Summit (COP29) in Baku.

The initiative is part of the Alliance for Climate Resilience (ACR), which aims at uniting stakeholders in promoting sustainable energy generation and utilisation while addressing the country’s unique challenges in energy access, affordability, and security.

The Forestry Compensation Strategy is designed to guide Uganda in developing projects that generate carbon credits to offset greenhouse gas emissions from the energy sector, especially emissions related to the country’s oil and gas projects currently under development.

Speaking at the launch, Uganda’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa, emphasized the need to balance energy development with environmental sustainability. She noted that while Uganda has abundant natural energy resources and a favourable climate, preparations must be made to address the emissions generated by oil and gas projects under development.

“As we develop our energy projects, we must prepare for the greenhouse gas emissions they will generate. We have identified government and district forest reserves to offset these emissions,” Nankabirwa said.

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa and the Ugandan team shortly after the launch of the Forestry Compensation Strategy.

Eng. Michael Mugerwa, general manager of the Uganda Refinery Holding Company, a subsidiary of the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), highlighted the strategy’s reliance on nature-based solutions. Key interventions include Afforestation, Reforestation, and Revegetation (ARR) and Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) projects.

Mugerwa stated that these projects aim to achieve an initial carbon drawdown of up to 1,000,000 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions attributed to Uganda’s energy projects.

A pre-feasibility study has already identified potential sites for carbon drawdown, targeting approximately 65,000 hectares of degraded land for reforestation and 220,000 hectares of threatened forests for protection under REDD+. ACR seeks to establish strategic partnerships across the public and private sectors to secure land and implement these projects effectively.