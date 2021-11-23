Prime

Understanding consent in land transactions

Mr Alex Matovu is the managing partner at Signum Advocates. Photo Courtesy

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

One of the most ignored requirements that come back to bite purchasers is consent, which is legally sought from people that may not even be named on the certificate of title

The real estate industry often involves transactions, which if completed without checking cautiously for some preliminary requirements, may be rendered void.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.