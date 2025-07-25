URA: Don’t ‘over milk’ compliant taxpayers

Not many people expected URA to hit its target. How did you manage to turn a Shs4 trillion deficit to a surplus?

In the financial year 2024/25, we were assigned a net target of Shs31.3 trillion. We were able to collect Shs31.6 trillion, achieving an outstanding performance of 100.84 percent with a surplus of Shs262 billion.

This resulted in a revenue growth of 15 percent compared to the previous financial year. This performance was driven by a stable and resilient economy during the year. Improved administrative measures and strong cooperation from taxpayers also contributed to the surplus.



To what extent has administrative efficiency contributed to the revenue collection target?

Administrative measures have been the biggest contributor to our revenue growth. As a result, we were able to collect up to slightly more than Shs4.3 trillion from administrative efficiencies in revenue collection because of the policy measures that the government has been coming up with over the last five years. These policies helped taxpayers recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. For example, waiving penalties was a good initiative to improve manufacturing and boost import substitution.



What was the performance of the tax heads?

During the FY 2024/25, the gross domestic revenue collections were Shs21.2 trillion against a target of Shs21.1trillion, registering a performance of 100.62 percent and a surplus of Shs131.7 billion.

Subsequently, a growth of Shs2.8 trillion which is 15 percent growth realised as compared to FY 2023/24.

While on international trade tax collections, the gross was Shs11.1 trillion against a target of Shs11 trillion, resulting in a performance of 100.45 percent and a surplus of Shs49 billion and a significant revenue growth of Shs1.5 trillion was achieved compared to FY 2023/24.



Can this performance improve the country’s tax-to-Gross Domestic Product ratio, which is an indication of how much is being collected as tax revenue, and are you the man to see the country achieve the sub-Saharan average of 16 percent tax to GDP ratio?

Currently, our tax-to-GDP ratio is around 14 percent. A higher tax-to-GDP ratio generally suggests a larger government revenue base and potentially greater capacity for public spending and investment. Despite the surplus we registered, we shall have to wait for the calculation of the Finance Ministry before pronouncing ourselves.

However, we are settling at around 14.5 percent tax to GDP ratio. If we achieve our target of Shs37 trillion this financial year, we could add on another 0.5 percent.

Our mission is to grow the tax to GDP ratio to at least 20 percent in the short to medium term. So we are aiming higher than the 16 percent Sub-Saharan target. We believe it is within our capabilities to grow the GDP ratio to 20 percent. This is our focus right now. We hope to get there with support of our taxpayers and all our partners.

All of us should pay our fair share of taxes. To develop our country, we need to hit about a 20 percent tax to GDP ratio in the next three or four years.



When did you hit the target let alone register the surplus?

We saw improved compliance thanks to the dedication of our tax collectors. We made a gross collection in the month of June of more than Shs4.5 trillion. After taking off cash refunds, we remained with a collection of slightly more than Shs4.4 trillion. So thumbs up to our taxpayers and the tax collectors.



What is the implication of the new measures on revenue collection?

The room for growth in our revenue is possible without increasing the tax burden on the same taxpayers because we are working on expanding our tax base. This will be through identifying key activities in the economy that are not contributing to the tax. We are looking at further expanding our tax register while handholding struggling taxpayers to a point where they are able to pay their fair share of taxes.

For those on the tax register but are not paying their fair share of tax either through under declarations or due to lack of knowledge, we shall continue to ensure compliance while offering required tax information.

This ensures fairness. We don’t want situations where other taxpayers are squeezed, yet they are already contributing their fair share. This is not right. So, an increase in revenue growth will be done without necessarily increasing the tax burden on the shoulders of those already contributing.

Therefore, the sooner we have everybody contributing taxes, the quicker we shall start making recommendations to the government to review some of the tax rates for taxpayers. The call now is to cooperate with us as we expand our tax register and consequently, the tax base.