Wamala: Agile communicators lead through crisis

Tina Wamala’s journey into communications was not planned. After graduating with a degree in Information Technology, she envisioned herself as an IT technician or manager. However, life had other plans. With no job opportunities in her field, Wamala found herself job hunting, but nothing seemed to pan out.

One day, while sitting at home with her cousin, Wamala offered to accompany her cousin to a job audition for television presenters at Record TV, one of the private Ugandan television stations. Initially hesitant, Wamala agreed to tag along.

As her cousin auditioned, she waited patiently - until a manager approached her and asked why she was not auditioning too. On a whim, Wamala gave it a try. To her surprise, she aced the voice test and landed the job. Ironically, her cousin did not make the cut.

This unexpected turn of events marked the beginning of Wamala’s career in communications. Who knew that a chance encounter would lead her down a path she never planned for, but ultimately loved?

While at Record Television, Wamala began as a news anchor, later transitioned to hosting an evening show, and eventually became the host of the popular morning programme Day-Breaker, which revolutionised morning television in Uganda.

Day-Breaker marketed Wamala to professionals in the Public Relations (PR) industry who head-hunted for her to join Scanad Uganda, an advertising agency. Here, she learned the ropes of PR and communications. She quickly rose through the ranks, from a PR executive to a PR manager and handled major accounts such as Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), DStv, and KCB.

With extensive experience in public relations, stakeholder engagement, and crisis management, Wamala has established herself as a leader in her field.

“I have always been drawn to the dynamic nature of communications,” she says. “Every day is different, and there is always something new to learn,” she notes.

After years at Scanad, Wamala joined Multichoice Uganda, where she worked as a communications professional, handling crisis communications and stakeholder engagement.

While transitioning to Multichoice Uganda, she faced skepticism from some quarters. Someone doubted her ability to fill the shoes of her predecessor, but Wamala proved them wrong, making a lasting impact as the company’s mouthpiece and earning industry recognition.

She later joined the British High Commission, where she serves as the communications manager.

For the last six years at the British High Commission, Wamala has had the opportunity to work with various stakeholders, navigating complex communication challenges and achieving significant results. She attributes her success to her ability to adapt and learn quickly.

“In communications, you need to be agile and responsive,” she advises. “You can’t be afraid to take calculated risks and try new things.”

Wamala’s love for public relations is evident.

“PR is one of the greatest professions out there.” She believes that the diverse exposure, continuous learning, and professional growth that the field offers make it incredibly rewarding.

“Regardless of where you find yourself, you adapt and learn so much about various sectors you represent,” she notes.

Presidency at PRAU

Wamala served as the president of the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) from 2023 to 2025. Her theme was “Revival,” and she focused on reviving the association’s past glories and improving its services to members.

Throughout her career, Wamala has demonstrated her ability to adapt to different environments and organisations, and her willingness to learn and take on new challenges.

As a result, she is a respected figure in the PR ecosystem where she has made significant contributions to the development of the profession in Uganda.

Wamala attributes her success to a combination of competence and soft skills, particularly humility.

“Being approachable, respectful, and kind can indeed leave a lasting impression on people,” she advises.

Trends in communications

Wamala says that as a communicator, one of the key trends shaping the future of the industry is the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance). She believes that AI is here to stay and will continue to transform the way people work.

“We need to leverage AI to enhance our effectiveness and efficiency,” she advises.

“It’s about augmenting our capabilities,” she elaborates.

Data analytics is another area that Wamala thinks is crucial for communications professionals. By analysing data, PR professionals can demonstrate the value and impact of their work, making it easier to secure buy-in from stakeholders.

“Data analytics helps us measure the success of our campaigns and make data-driven decisions,” she explains.

Her experience in crisis management has taught her the importance of being prepared.

“You can’t anticipate every crisis, but you can prepare for it,” she advises, adding: “Having a crisis committee and regularly testing your crisis approach can help you respond more effectively.”

As a working mother, Wamala has learned to prioritise and manage her time effectively.

She schedules her day, week, and month, making sure to leave time for her loved ones.

“Being present for your loved ones is essential,” she advises. “It is not about achieving perfect work-life balance, but about making time for what is important.”

Her commitment to mentorship and volunteerism is inspiring. She believes that giving back to the community and sharing her knowledge with others can lead to unexpected opportunities and benefits.

“Mentorship is crucial in helping young professionals navigate their careers,” she notes.

To young professionals in communications, Wamala says, “Be self-aware, patient, and committed to learning. Stay agile and curious, and keep sharpening your skills to stay ahead in the field.”

Her parting words are a testament to her positive attitude and enthusiasm for the industry: “The opportunities are endless, and the learning is continuous.”

Challenges

Wamala acknowledges that challenges exist in PR, including navigating the “noise” in communications. However, she emphasizes the need to stay focused and adapt to changing circumstances.

Crisis management is the other challenge she encounters. “Having a team with diverse perspectives and expertise can help organisations respond more effectively,” she notes.

Wamala’s career offers valuable lessons for aspiring communications professionals. By embracing continuous learning, developing soft skills, and building strong relationships, individuals can achieve success in this dynamic field.

Wamala’s experience and insights offer a valuable guide for anyone looking to build a successful career in this exciting field.





